Iranian retirees, pensioners, and teachers protest economic hardship

The demonstrators demanded higher pensions and the recognition of their rights by the regime’s authorities. Iran’s economy continues to decline due to the mullahs’ destructive policies, leaving many citizens struggling to make ends meet.

As of now, protests have spread to at least 282 cities, resulting in over 750 deaths and more than 30,000 arrests by the regime’s forces, according to the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

The MEK Resistance Units portrayed large images of Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the Iranian opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), in Tehran and Behbahan. Teachers in various cities have also held protest rallies, voicing their frustrations with poor economic circumstances and low pay.

May 7 – Behbahan, southwest #Iran

MEK Resistance Units portrayed a large image of Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the Iranian opposition coalition NCRI, near Arjan Square at 9:30 pm local time.

Sanandaj’s regime security forces attacked a peaceful gathering of local teachers, abducting two of them and militarizing the city, according to local activists. Teachers across Iran have been protesting for years, demanding the release of their unjustly jailed colleagues and fighting against the regime’s destructive economic policies.

Maryam Rajavi praised the Iranian people for their bravery in standing up for their rights and voicing their anger towards the mullahs’ regime.

The strikes and protest gatherings of workers, retirees, and teachers in the cities of Sanandaj, Kermanshah, Islam Abad, Hamedan, Ilam, Khorramabad, Isfahan, Tehran, Kerman, and Qazvin reflect the anger of all sectors of the Iranian people towards the mullahs' plundering and…

“The strikes and protest gatherings of workers, retirees, and teachers in the cities of Sanandaj, Kermanshah, Islam Abad, Hamedan, Ilam, Khorramabad, Isfahan, Tehran, Kerman, and Qazvin reflect the anger of all sectors of the Iranian people towards the mullahs’ plundering and oppressive regime. The only way to achieve freedom and justice for the oppressed people of Iran is the overthrow of this criminal regime and the establishment of people’s sovereignty.”

Other protests have emerged across Iran, with workers demanding solutions to issues like delayed paychecks and low pay. Tehran University students staged a sit-in to protest against campus authorities’ summoning of their classmates over attire.

May 9 – Tehran, #Iran

Tehran University students held a sit-in to protest the summoning of over ten of their classmates by campus authorities as officials continue their pressures on the students' attire.

Furthermore, regime operatives launched a chemical gas attack on Rezvan High School in Qom, marking the second attack of its kind.

Retirees and pensioners across Iran have repeatedly protested against their deteriorating living conditions, as the government refuses to adjust pensions based on inflation and fluctuations in the rial, Iran’s national currency. In Tehran, locals chanted anti-regime slogans, such as “Down with the dictator!” on Monday night.

