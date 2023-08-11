Iranian retirees take to the streets amidst rising discontent over government inaction

Their grievances are centered around stagnant pensions amidst surging inflation, and they are demanding that the regimeupholds its own laws.

In Hamedan, retired teachers held placards imploring, “What happened to justice!” and lambasted regime officials for empty promises regarding pension increases. The rising costs of basic goods in Iran have far outpaced the unchanging pension stipends, causing retirees to experience financial hardship.

Sanandaj witnessed a passionate protest as retirees assembled outside government retirement fund offices, shouting “Death to the liar!” This sentiment echoed across cities with protesters calling out officials for consistently reneging on promises to address their pressing concerns.

August 8—Hamedan, northwest #Iran

Retired teachers and education workers hold protest, demanding higher pensions and other basic needs. The protesters demand the implementation of a law that would adjust their pensions according to inflation and costs of living.



According to Iran’s own legislation, retired government employees’ pensions should be revised to be at 90% of the wages of active employees. However, the reality is starkly different as many retirees slide further into poverty.

Karaj saw protesters voice their frustration over the regime’s scapegoating tactics. They chanted, “Our enemy is right here, they’re lying that it is America!” – a clear reference to the regime’s habit of blaming external forces for Iran’s economic predicament.

Retirees in Kermanshah displayed signs stating, “Livelihood and housing are our undeniable rights!” mirroring the nation-wide sentiment of injustice. In Tabriz, protesters called out the government’s own double standards, asking, “Why don’t you believe in your own laws?”

August 8—Sanandaj, western #Iran

Government retirees hold rally in front of the retirement fund, demanding higher pensions according to the regime's laws and protesting high inflation, high prices, lack of health insurance.

This unrest isn’t confined to retirees. In Tehran, disabled citizens rallied, pleading with the regime to halt the privatization of the already dilapidated transportation fleet for the disabled. Many believe that such privatization only benefits those close to regime officials, leading to further economic disparity.

This sentiment was evident as the protesters highlighted how regime officials lead lavish lifestyles while the disabled community struggles daily. Despite laws mandating the provision of basic needs and employment opportunities for the disabled, the reality is a stark contrast.

August 8—Kermanshah, western #Iran

Retired government employees hold rally, protesting lows pensions and demanding basic needs.

Furthering the unrest, residents of Malard, Tehran province, rallied against their lands being forcibly acquired by Kothar Housing Company, a subsidiary of the affluent Bonyad Shahid foundation. The foundation, under the supervision of regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei, represents a significant portion of the nation’s wealth.

These widespread protests emphasize a nation grappling with economic disparities and a populace disillusioned with its leadership’s consistent inaction. The retirees, representing a larger sentiment, are simply demanding the basic rights and promises enshrined in the nation’s own laws.

More footage of today's protest rally by disabled people in front of the city council in Tehran. Protesters are demanding the government to cancel the transfer of the transportation fleet for disabled people to private owners linked to the regime.

