The attacks have affected over 700 schools in 160 cities across Iran, with estimates of 5,000 to 13,000 students affected. Tragically, at least five children have lost their lives due to these heinous crimes.

The Iranian regime’s response has been appalling. Instead of investigating and stopping the attacks, the regime has engaged in a denial campaign, blaming enemies and foreign intelligence services for the attacks.

In April, the Ministry of Intelligence issued a declaration denying the use of poisonous chemicals and claiming that the chemical attacks were mischief-making by students themselves.

Despite claims of arresting over 100 individuals in early March, only a few names were released, and the arrests failed to stop the chemical attacks on Iranian schoolgirls. The regime’s Ministry of Intelligence issued a statement blaming enemy rumours for the attacks, but the continued assaults and lack of action from the regime have left parents feeling helpless and concerned for their children’s safety.

Meanwhile, the Iranian government has shown inaction and conflicting statements in response to the attacks, with some officials blaming mischievous students or suggesting that strong hands were behind the conspiracy.

The Iranian regime’s refusal to acknowledge the problem and arrest reporters, parents, and protesters instead of culprits has further fuelled suspicions of government involvement in the attacks. The regime’s Health Minister has refused to acknowledge the problem, while the Iranian Judiciary instructed officials to use “discomfort” instead of “poisoning” in their remarks and reports.

There have also been instances where security forces did not allow medical staff to register or take blood tests on affected students.

Some members of the mullahs’ parliament have expressed surprise that the State Security Force can use CCTV cameras to identify improperly veiled women but cannot identify the perpetrators of these attacks.

The Women’s Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran calls on the international community to take immediate action to end this human tragedy and urges the UN international fact-finding committee to investigate the matter.

