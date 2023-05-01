Iranian schools witness poisoning of schoolgirls in organized chemical attacks

This is believed to be an attempt by the Iranian regime, Khamenei, and the IRGC to suppress the uprising and take revenge on girls and women who were at the forefront of protests in 2022 and 2023.

Several schools, including Avini Girls’ High School in Tehran, Niayesh Girls’ School in Sanandaj, and Qudousi Girls’ School and boys’ Mohammadian School in Kermanshah, were targeted on April 25. Students were poisoned, and dozens of them required hospital treatment.

April 25 – Tehran, #Iran

Regime operatives launched a chemical gas attack targeting the all-girls Avini School. Many students are poisoned and needing immediate medical care.#IranChemicalAttacks pic.twitter.com/AgFB4KJyr3 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) April 25, 2023

The previous day, several other schools were targeted, including Maedeh, Niayesh, Mastoureh Ardalan, Me’raj, and Esmat in Sanandaj, 22 Bahman Girls’ School, and Fatemeh Pezeshki Girls’ High School in Mehrshahr Karaj, Javad Al Asad Girls’ School, and Fatemiyeh Girls’ Conservatory, and Javid Al Athar Girls’ High School in Hamadan, as well as Fasainejad Girls’ School in Tehran.

The school management of Mastoureh Ardalan School reportedly collected all students’ mobile phones and kept them inside the school, preventing them from entering or leaving until the end of the school day.

April 29 – Tehran, #Iran

Regime operatives launched a chemical gas attack targeting an all-girls technical school. This is the second time this school has been targeted.#IranChemicalAttackspic.twitter.com/FIIgrnPyw6 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) April 29, 2023

These organized chemical attacks have been ongoing for the past five months, targeting over 500 girls’ schools in 110 cities across Iran. Despite reports of student poisoning and deaths, the Iranian regime and its institutions have attempted to cover up and prevent the truth from being exposed. Those who have tried to spread the news about these crimes have been pursued and imprisoned.

Two recent deaths due to the organized chemical attacks have been reported on social media. Mahna Rahimi Mehr in Saqqez, Kurdistan, and Raha Hosseini, 9, in Isfahan, were poisoned in April and March, respectively.

Behzad Rahimi, an MP, raised concerns about the attacks, stating that “the serial poisoning of students has been occurring extensively for several months and has become a challenging and unresolved issue.” Another MP, Mostafa Reza Hosseini, criticized the government’s response and asked why more has not been done to arrest those responsible for these organized chemical attacks.

The Iranian Resistance has called for an independent investigation by an international fact-finding committee into these large-scale, systematic, and organized chemical attacks. It is a clear violation of human rights and must be condemned by the international community.

