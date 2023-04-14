Iranian students protest against chemical gas attacks and regime’s violence

Students and their parents are protesting these attacks by boycotting their classes, as protests have expanded to at least 282 cities. Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) sources reveal that over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 arrested by the regime’s forces. The names of 675 killed protesters have been published by the MEK.

On Wednesday night, locals in Tehran’s Punak and Shahrak-e Bagheri districts chanted anti-regime slogans, including “Down with Khamenei!” and “Down with the dictator!”

Reports suggest that the all-girls Khadijeh Kobra High School in the city of Oshnavieh, northwest Iran, was targeted in a chemical gas attack by regime operatives on Tuesday. The Hengaw Human Rights Organization reports that a number of students are suffering from poisoning. The same organization reports that at least 60 students were poisoned in a chemical gas attack targeting the all-girls Danesh Pezhuhan School in Kermanshah, western Iran, with two in critical condition.

April 11 – Shahin Shahr, central #Iran

Regime operatives launched a chemical gas attack targeting the Tolu High School.

Officials had the gates closed for an hour.

No ambulance came to the school to provide help.#IranChemicalAttacks#SaveIranSchoolGirlspic.twitter.com/Tw2ahonExa — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) April 11, 2023

In Kamyaran of Kurdistan Province, students reported smelling “something similar to rotten eggs” at a school targeted in today’s organized chemical gas attacks, leading to several hospitalizations. Regime operatives also launched a chemical gas attack in Shahin Shahr, this time targeting the Tolu High School, leading to at least ten schools in the city alone being targeted in chemical gas attacks on Tuesday.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) condemned the regime’s “cruelty and demagoguery,” stating that the mullahs continue their campaign aimed at silencing the Iranian people and quelling their nationwide uprising.

Today, the clerical regime has launched more #IranChemicalAttacks on innocent schoolgirls in multiple cities, including Shahinshahr, Kermanshah, Isfahan, Urmia, Tabriz, and Bandar Genaveh. The regime's depravity in continuing this horrific crime is especially appalling given the… — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) April 11, 2023

More than 1,300 students and school faculty have been to various hospitals with signs of poisonings, according to the regime’s Etemad daily. However, there has yet to be a single official pathology report or sample report from schools from the Passive Defense officials or even a single official report from the numerous committees that have been tasked to investigate this matter.

The Iranian people are rising up against the brutal regime and demanding an end to the violence and oppression. The world is watching and waiting to see if the Iranian regime will continue its campaign of terror or if it will choose to listen to the voices of its people and respect their fundamental human rights.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu