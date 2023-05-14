Iranian teachers rise up: Nationwide protests demand rights and reforms

The demonstrators voiced their concerns over violations of their basic rights, the arrest of fellow teachers, the lack of a proper ranking system, and unequal pay.

The government’s failure to implement a ranking plan has been a major cause for discontent among teachers, who argue that it has been used as a tool to control them rather than to incentivize their efforts.

Additionally, teachers have been waiting for over a decade for pension equalization. Growing concerns about psychological insecurity and threats to students’ physical health, especially female students, have also fueled the unrest.

Protests took place in Tehran, in front of the parliament, and in numerous other cities, including Rasht, Ardabil, Jolfa, Torbat Heydariyeh, Arak, Qazvin, Takestan, Isfahan, Kermanshah, Islamshahr, Harsin, Ahvaz, Khuzestan, Abadan, Sanandaj, Hamedan, Ahvaz, and Shush, with demonstrators gathering outside their respective Departments of Education.

” They carried placards bearing messages like “Inflation is the scourge of people’s lives,” “Stop filing against union activists,” and “There is no place for a teacher in prison, there is no answer to the demand for imprisonment.”

In some cities, such as Rasht, Arak, Ardabil, and Langroud, protesters also chanted more politically charged slogans like “Every teacher’s cry is death to the oppressor, be it the shah or the mullahs’ leader,” “Hail to Rajavi,” and “The teacher is awake, disgusted with the Shah and the mullah.”

Female teachers took an active role in the protests, particularly in Isfahan, Arak, and Qazvin, where they led the crowds in chanting slogans and organizing demonstrations.

Suppressive forces attacked a group of teachers on Taleghani Street, who then responded with the slogan, “Police, you are our ISIS.”

Sanandaj’s teachers also called for the release of political prisoners during their protests. Meanwhile, in Hamedan, security forces tried to prevent teachers from gathering in front of the education and training office, but the teachers held their gathering on the street regardless.

