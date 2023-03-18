Iranian uprising: Calls for end to regime’s oppression and mismanagement

Despite heavy measures imposed by regime authorities to prevent the evolving of these celebrations into protests against the mullahs’ dictatorship, people in Tehran and dozens of other cities and towns took advantage of the occasion to voice their protests and chant slogans against the ruling theocracy.

According to sources of Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 282 cities, with over 750 people killed and more than 30,000 arrested by the regime’s forces. The names of 664 killed protesters have been published by the MEK.

Protesters in the city of Bukan in northwest Iran took to the streets on Wednesday night and continued their anti-regime rallies by marching in their streets and chanting slogans against the mullahs’ dictatorship. People are protesting the killing under torture of a local by the regime’s IRGC intelligence in the city of Urmia in northwest Iran.

Reports from the country’s capital Tehran indicate that locals in the Ekbatan and Tehransar districts began chanting anti-regime slogans, including “Death to Khamenei! Damned be Khomeini!” referring to the current dictator and his predecessor, regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini.

Retirees and pensioners of the regime’s Social Security Organization in the city of Shush are rallying on Wednesday, protesting high prices, poverty, corruption, inflation, and their poor work/living conditions. A similar rally was held in the city of Ahvaz, the capital of Khuzestan Province in southwest Iran.

In Tehran, workers of government-associated sites were protesting the regime’s refusal to increase their paychecks in violation of their own laws, and activists were reporting sporadic clashes between locals and regime security forces in several cities across the country. Protesters in some cities attacked local governor’s offices, and in Zanjan, a monument built by the regime in memory of former IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani was burned.

The Iranian regime has long provided many hollow promises of increasing pensions, but despite the significant increase in profits of the Social Security Investment Company, these profits have yet to materialize in the lives of pensioners and retirees. The protests across Iran show that people are increasingly frustrated with the regime’s corruption, oppression, and mismanagement, and they are determined to demand their rights and a better future for themselves and their country.

