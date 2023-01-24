Iranian uprising enters its 128th day, with Baloch protesters chanting anti-regime slogans

People were seen taking to the streets in other cities, including Rask, Khash, and Galikesh in northeast Iran, chanting slogans specifically targeting regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his entire crackdown apparatus, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the paramilitary Basij units.

There were also reports of people chanting anti-regime slogans and celebrating the European Parliament’s recent resolution calling on the European Union to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization in other cities such as Tehran, Mashhad, Bandar Abbas, and Sanandaj.

Protests in Iran have now spread to at least 282 cities. According to sources from the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the regime’s forces have killed over 750 people and arrested over 30,000. The MEK has released the names of 637 protesters who were killed.

On Saturday night, protesters in Tehran’s various districts began chanting anti-regime slogans aimed specifically at Khamenei and his crackdown apparatus. “This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is deposed!” “So many years of criminality!” “Death to the regime of the mullahs!”

Despite all security measures put in place by regime officials to prevent such anti-regime protests from continuing, residents in Zahedan and Rask have taken to the streets. Protesters gathered in large numbers in Sistan and Baluchistan’s capital, chanting: “Death to Khamenei!” “Death to IRGC! Death to the Basij!”

People in Galikesh, Golestan Province, northeast Iran, were also demonstrating in large numbers and chanting anti-regime slogans such as “Basij and IRGC! “You are ISIS!”

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) praised the Iranian Baloch people for their continued stance and demonstrations against Iran’s ruling mullahs.

Today, the freedom-loving people of #Zahedan, Rask, Khash & Galikesh rose up again with chants of “To our fallen comrades we pledge to stand to the end” & “Khamenei, shame on you, let go of our country.” Dictators cannot stop people who are determined to win their freedom. pic.twitter.com/JNOZ3Yc5XQ — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 20, 2023

“Today, the people of Zahedan, Rask, Khash, and Galikesh rose up once more, chanting ‘To our fallen comrades, we pledge to stand to the end’ and ‘Khamenei, shame on you, let go of our country.’ “Dictators cannot stop people who are determined to win their freedom,” stressed the NCRI President-elect.

Protesters in the northwest Iranian city of Ardabil used Molotov cocktails to target a regime judiciary building on Friday night. Such attacks and protests are becoming more common throughout the country, particularly against the regime’s oppressive security forces, which include the IRGC, the paramilitary Basij, the State Security Forces (police), plainclothes agents, and other units affiliated with the Intelligence Ministry.

January 20 – Ardabil, northwest #Iran

Protesters attacked the regime's local judiciary building using Molotov cocktails.#IranRevolution2023#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر pic.twitter.com/2MDLVnDtHt — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 21, 2023

