Protest rallies by laborers and investors, as well as brave locals, were held in various parts of Tehran and Karaj, demanding their rights and opposing the mullahs’ dictatorship.

Protests in Iran have now spread to at least 282 cities. According to sources from the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the regime’s forces have killed over 750 people and arrested over 30,000. The MEK has released the names of 637 protesters who were killed.

On Monday morning, retirees and pensioners from the regime’s telecommunications industry began protesting low pensions and poor economic conditions in the provinces of Razavi Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh & Boyer Ahmad, Ardabil, and Gilan. These demonstrations took place in Mashhad, Shahrekord, Ardabil, Yazd, Lorestan, Tehran, Isfahan, Sanandaj, Kermanshah, and Rasht.

A similar rally was held outside the regime’s Energy Ministry building in Tehran by electricity workers protesting low pay and other issues concerning their poor working conditions.

In the evening, residents in Tehran’s Jannat Abad district and the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas began chanting anti-regime slogans aimed specifically at Khamenei and his crackdown apparatus. “Khamenei is a murderer!” “The dictator must go!”

In the country’s capital, retired teachers and educated workers protested their low pensions and other unresolved issues outside the regime’s Education Ministry.

Contract and official employees of the local petrochemical site are on strike for the second day, according to reports from Bandar Khomeyni in southwest Iran. On Sunday morning, Cryptoland online exchange investors demonstrated outside the regime’s judiciary building in Tehran, demanding that the IRGC return their stolen funds.

Protesters set up roadblocks in Bukan, a restive city in northwest Iran, on Sunday evening. Protests of a similar nature were reported in another Kurdish city, Divandarreh, in Kurdistan Province, western Iran.

Surprisingly, the regime’s own media reported that The Social Security Investment Company, the financial institution responsible for funding retirees, has seen a significant increase in profits in recent years.

Family members of death row inmates rallied outside the regime’s judiciary building in Tehran on Sunday, protesting the death sentences and demanding answers from regime officials. This is the third such gathering.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has reiterated the Iranian people’s determination.

“Time for western governments to recognize the Iranian people’s struggle for regime change,” NCRI President-elect said.

