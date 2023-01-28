Iranian uprising enters its 133rd day, with protesters calling for a regime change

They are voicing their demands as the regime continues to deny them basic human rights and the Iranian economy suffers from state corruption.

Protests in Iran have now spread to at least 282 cities. According to sources from the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the regime’s forces have killed over 750 people and arrested over 30,000. The MEK has released the names of 637 protesters who were killed.

Protesters targeted IRGC-affiliated buildings in at least two cities in Iran on Thursday, according to reports. Local youths set fire to the entrance of an IRGC paramilitary Basij unit based in Ahvaz, the capital of Khuzestan Province in southwest Iran. in Tehran began chanting anti-regime slogans aimed specifically at Khamenei and the entire mullah apparatus.

January 26 – Tehran, #Iran

School employees and staff from across the country held a gathering protesting their low paychecks and poor living conditions.#IranProtests2023 #مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر pic.twitter.com/rgtwCcZgQY — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 26, 2023

Locals in Isfahan, central Iran, attack a branch of Bank Sepah, which is affiliated with the IRGC and is used in the IR GC’s corrupt control of the country’s economy. Protesters in Naqadeh, West Azerbaijan Province, northwest Iran, used Molotov cocktails to attack the home of a local regime agent.

There are also reports of an explosion at the home of regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini in Qom, central Iran, south of Tehran.

The international community is increasingly supportive of the Iranian people, particularly in the European Parliament and the United States Congress. Legislators are passing resolutions condemning the mullahs’ violations of human rights and urging action in support of the Iranian people.

Iranian men, women & children are protesting their brutal regime & demanding a future built on freedom, justice and prosperity. I was honored to speak in support of them and my resolution commending the Iranian people for their courageous stand against authoritarianism. pic.twitter.com/sMPwZhO5aN — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) January 25, 2023

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives almost unanimously passed a resolution commending the “bravery, courage, and resolve of the women and men of Iran” seeking freedom in the fifth month of the country’s ongoing revolution.

The International Committee in Search of Justice (ISJ) held a book launch event at the European Parliament on Wednesday. Dignitaries commented on the current situation in Iran and the circumstances surrounding the country’s ongoing revolution protests.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), held a video conference with Members of the European Parliament in Brussels, emphasizing how Iranian protesters see the IRGC’s terrorist designation as a sign of support.

Conference with members of the @Europarl_EN Brussels

Iranian protesters see IRGC terrorist designation as a sign of support, showing EU stands by the people of #Iran#BlacklistIRGC#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/R3qdds84hV — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 25, 2023

“For years, the European Union’s policy has been based on engagement with the mullahs’ regime. The other side of which has been ignoring the voice of the Iranian people and their Resistance. EU policy has been destructive, not only for the Iranian people but also for Europe,” Maryam Rajavi reiterated.

“The Iranian people understand fully well that monarchy has been a symbol of dictatorship in Iran in the past two centuries. In recent protests, they have chanted thousands of times that they want neither the previous nor the current dictatorships. They want freedom,” she continued.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub