Iranian women heroes of freedom: Remembering February 8, 1982

By
Staff Writer
-
February 8 marks the anniversary of a pivotal moment in the history of the Iranian people's quest for freedom.
February 8 marks the anniversary of a pivotal moment in the history of the Iranian people's quest for freedom.

February 8 marks the anniversary of a pivotal moment in the history of the Iranian people's quest for freedom.

 

On February 8 in 1982, Khomeini’s Revolutionary Guards surrounded and destroyed the headquarters of the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), killing several of the movement’s leading figures. Despite the attack, the champions of freedom and the shining stars of the Iranian Resistance refused to surrender, putting up a staunch resistance and fighting to the last breath.

One of the most prominent figures in the battle was Ashraf Rajavi. Born in 1951, she received her Bachelor of Science in Physics from Tehran’s Sharif Industrial University. However, her heart bled for the deprived people of Iran, and she chose to help the underprivileged and learned about their problems by traveling to various cities and villages.

 

In 1971, she joined the PMOI, a newly formed anti-Shah organization. Despite being arrested and tortured twice, she was freed in 1979 and resumed her activities as the most experienced female member of the organization.
In 1971, she joined the PMOI, a newly formed anti-Shah organization. Despite being arrested and tortured twice, she was freed in 1979 and resumed her activities as the most experienced female member of the organization.

 

On February 8, 1982, when the attack began, Ashraf put her son in the bathroom to keep him safe and went back to defend her comrades. All of the fighters fought until the last breath, and the Revolutionary Guards took their bodies to Evin Prison. Despite the guards’ attempts to break the resistance of the prisoners, their plans were foiled when prisoners paid tribute and chanted “Death to Khomeini, long live Rajavi.” Ashraf’s life and death became the tradition of a generation of PMOI women in Iran who continue to lead the Iranian Resistance today.

 

Other heroines of the Iranian Resistance include Azar Rezaii, Mahshid Farzanesa, and Mahnaz Kalantari. These women played a critical role in the fight for freedom and left a brilliant legacy in the history of the Iranian people's struggle for democracy.
Other heroines of the Iranian Resistance include Azar Rezaii, Mahshid Farzanesa, and Mahnaz Kalantari. These women played a critical role in the fight for freedom and left a brilliant legacy in the history of the Iranian people’s struggle for democracy.

The bravery and resolve of these women serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made for freedom and democracy, and their legacy continues to inspire the next generation of Iranians. On this anniversary of February 8, 1982, we remember and pay tribute to these shining stars and heroines of the Iranian Resistance.

 

 

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her siteTwitter & Facebook, NCRI  (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR