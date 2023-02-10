Iranian women heroes of freedom: Remembering February 8, 1982

On February 8 in 1982, Khomeini’s Revolutionary Guards surrounded and destroyed the headquarters of the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), killing several of the movement’s leading figures. Despite the attack, the champions of freedom and the shining stars of the Iranian Resistance refused to surrender, putting up a staunch resistance and fighting to the last breath.

One of the most prominent figures in the battle was Ashraf Rajavi. Born in 1951, she received her Bachelor of Science in Physics from Tehran’s Sharif Industrial University. However, her heart bled for the deprived people of Iran, and she chose to help the underprivileged and learned about their problems by traveling to various cities and villages.

On February 8, 1982, when the attack began, Ashraf put her son in the bathroom to keep him safe and went back to defend her comrades. All of the fighters fought until the last breath, and the Revolutionary Guards took their bodies to Evin Prison. Despite the guards’ attempts to break the resistance of the prisoners, their plans were foiled when prisoners paid tribute and chanted “Death to Khomeini, long live Rajavi.” Ashraf’s life and death became the tradition of a generation of PMOI women in Iran who continue to lead the Iranian Resistance today.

The bravery and resolve of these women serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made for freedom and democracy, and their legacy continues to inspire the next generation of Iranians. On this anniversary of February 8, 1982, we remember and pay tribute to these shining stars and heroines of the Iranian Resistance.

