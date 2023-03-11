Iranian women protest against regime on International Women’s Day

Led by courageous women chanting slogans against the mullahs’ misogynist apparatus, these rallies were reported in Tehran, Rasht, and Khash. Protesters throughout the country are specifically holding Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei responsible for their miseries, while also condemning the oppressive Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and paramilitary Basij units, alongside other security units that are on the ground suppressing the peaceful demonstrators.

As protests continue to expand in Iran, sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) report that over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces. The names of 664 killed protesters have been published by the MEK.

On Thursday night, residents in Tehran’s Shahrak-e Bagheri district began chanting anti-regime slogans, including “Death to the dictator!”, “Death to the IRGC!”, and “Death to Khamenei, the murderer!” Even a simple malfunction in a metro station led to locals chanting anti-regime slogans, serving as a reminder for regime officials of the potential for protests to break out at any moment.

Demonstrators in the Narmak and Sattarkhan districts of Tehran, as well as Rasht, chanted various anti-regime slogans, including “Death to the dictator!”, “Basij & IRGC, you are our ISIS!”, “This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!”, “With or without the hijab, we’re headed for a revolution!”, and “The movement continues!”. In response, regime authorities deployed anti-riot units and began firing tear gas and shotgun pellet rounds to disperse the demonstrators.

In Karaj, west of Tehran, locals were heard chanting “Death to the dictator!”. Meanwhile, in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province, western Iran, local officials ordered a large number of security units into the streets to prevent any kind of rallies and gatherings marking International Women’s Day.

Women in Khash of Sistan & Baluchestan Province in southeast Iran launched a demonstration on Wednesday and chanted slogans against the mullahs’ regime, including “Political prisoners must be released!”, “Women’s freedom is our right!”, and “From Zahedan to Tehran, my life for Iran!”.

Maryam Rajavi, the Iranian opposition coalition NCRI President-elect, praised the role of brave Iranian women in the relentless uprising against the mullahs’ misogynist regime. “Women’s leadership guarantees democracy and equality. A century ago, women fought for the right to vote, and today, they are fighting to change the world.

International Women’s Day has a unique radiance and unparalleled credibility all thanks to the remarkable bravery of Iranian women who have risen up against the oppressive mullahs’ regime,” the NCRI President-elect explained.

