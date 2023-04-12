Iranian Women’s Association in the UK holds conference at British House of Commons

The conference was attended by a distinguished group of British lawmakers, university professors, and lawyers, who all endorsed the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom and supported the ten-point plan of Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

During the conference, Ms. Anna Firth expressed her concern regarding the recent poison attacks against women and schoolgirls in Iran. Ms. Firth also referred to a growing call in the UK Houses of Commons and Lords on putting Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) on the list of terrorist organizations.

Henry Smith, a senior member of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, denounced the human rights abuses committed by the regime in Tehran. He condemned the targeting of vulnerable groups, particularly schoolgirls, and expressed his outrage at the idea of schoolgirls being poisoned by their own government to intimidate them and prevent them from receiving an education.

Baroness Mubarak expressed her concern regarding the worsening human rights situation in Iran and called for unity in addressing the issue. “The human rights situation has just become worse and worse, and this—the recent protests and then this poisoning of schoolgirls—what can one see? It really is time for everyone to come together,” she said.

Dr. Jocelyn Scott, an eminent jurist, former judge, author, and professor at Cambridge University, criticized the Iranian regime’s violence against women and the enforcement of mandatory dress codes.

Ms. Leila Jazayeri, the president of the Iranian Women’s Association, pointed out that the struggle for freedom and women’s rights in Iran has been ongoing for the past 44 years. “That is why from day one, people came out and chanted, ‘Death to Khamenei,’ ‘Death to the dictator,’ and at the same time, they were saying, ‘Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the mullahs,’” she said.

Dr. Elahe Zabihi expressed her belief that the current regime is playing its last card to remain in power. She highlighted the chants of “Down with the dictator” and “Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or the mullahs” as a clear message that the people of Iran reject all forms of dictatorship.

