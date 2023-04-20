Iranian youth demand change and reject authoritarian regime

cting the regime and pushing for change. With approximately 60% of the country’s citizens under the age of 30, Iran’s youth make up a significant portion of the population. Growing up in an era where access to information is difficult to control, the regime has struggled to impose its fundamentalist views on them.

Social media platforms like Telegram and Instagram have become popular among young Iranians, allowing them to voice their opinions and connect with like-minded individuals. This has led to a growing movement of young people who are calling for change and demanding greater freedom.

Last year, protests erupted across the country after the regime’s morality police killed Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman, in custody. The participation of women and their leadership in the protests was significant. The government responded with force, killing hundreds, arresting thousands, and cracking down on social media sites in an attempt to stifle dissent.

Despite the crackdown, the youth in Iran continue to push for change. In addition to expressing their opposition to the regime on social media, the youth continue their protest activities in Iranian cities, including targeting regime icons and centers in different cities.

The Iranian regime has responded to this movement with a mix of repression and attempts at co-optation. While it has cracked down on protesters and arrested activists, it has also tried to present itself as a champion of the youth, creating initiatives aimed at young people and trying to portray itself as progressive.

However, these efforts have largely fallen flat, with many young Iranians viewing the regime’s attempts at outreach as insincere and manipulative.

Amanollah Qaraei Moghadam, a sociologist, recognizes a significant shift in the quality of Iranian society, saying, “The younger generation has undergone a transformation and is no longer accepting imposition.”

The regime seems to be unaware of the fact that the situation has changed and that this change is irreversible. As Qaraei Moghadam explains, “Society has progressed beyond the point it was six months ago, and it is now up to the policymakers to adapt to this change, as the younger generation is forging their own path.”

The passion and determination of Iran’s youth are undeniable, and their rejection of the regime has sent a powerful message. As the country continues to grapple with political and economic challenges, it is clear that the youth of Iran will play a vital role in shaping the country’s future.

