This wave of civil unrest has been sparked by the mullahs’ brutal suppression of public demonstrations and a chilling escalation in state-sanctioned executions. With protests spreading to at least 282 cities, Iranian opposition sources claim that over 750 individuals have been killed, and more than 30,000 have been arrested by regime forces.

The resistance campaign has seen particular bravery from the youth of Yasuj and Bavi, in southwest Iran. These young activists have launched assaults against two bases of the IRGC’s paramilitary Basij units and a local State Security Forces site, causing explosions and fires at the targeted sites.

This is a direct response to the regime’s recent spike in executions. Reports indicate that their actions resulted in multiple explosions, emphasizing their demand for change. The unrest is not limited to smaller cities. In Tehran, locals from the Ekbatan and Shahrak-e Bagheri districts openly defied regime dictator Ali Khamenei, chanting anti-regime slogans into the night.

The struggle is also resonating across the globe. The Iranian Diaspora has been vocal in expressing solidarity with their compatriots, staging rallies in numerous cities including London, Oslo, Vienna, Stockholm, and multiple locations in Germany and Canada. These rallies, organized by the Iranian opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), mark the 34th anniversary of the death of the regime’s founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, on June 3.

Participants are voicing their opposition to all forms of dictatorship, backing NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi’s ten-point plan for a democratic Iran, and rejecting a return to monarchical rule.

The Icelandic MPs also expressed their support for Maryam Rajavi’s ten-point plan, standing in solidarity with the Iranian people’s demand for a democratic republic that separates religion and state.

This collective action demonstrates an increasingly unified front against the Iranian regime. It calls on the international community to recognize the IRGC as a terrorist organization and hold the regime accountable for crimes against humanity, illustrating an escalating urgency for change.

