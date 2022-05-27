Iranians and MEK Supporters Demonstrate Across Europe in Support of ‘Bread Protests’

Freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) hold rallies around the world to echo the voice of their risen compatriots as protests rage across the country.MEK supporters held rallies in Gothenburg and Vienna on May 21 and 22, denouncing ongoing human rights violations in Iran and Western governments’ inaction in response to the country’s deteriorating human rights situation.

Iranians and MEK supporters gathered in Berlin, Stuttgart, Heidelberg, Gothenburg, Ottawa, and Bucharest on May 14 to demand regime change and support the recent Iran protests. They carried various signs and banners urging the international community to support the Iranian people in their desire for a free country.

Among the slogans chanted by freedom-loving Iranians during their demonstrations were: “Down with the tyrant, whether the Shah or the leader (Ali Khamenei).“Resilient, warrior, we are ready to struggle to the end!” “Death to Khamenei, Death to Raisi, Damned be Khomeini” “Canons, tanks, firecrackers, the mullahs must go!” “Death to the principle of Velayat-e-Faqih (absolute religious dictatorship)”

These protests coincided with the protests in dozen Iranian cities, which erupted due to skyrocketing prices and the regime's disastrous policies that have exacerbated Iran's financial calamity.

Furthermore, on May 22, dozens of cities across Iran witnessed protest rallies by Social Security Organization retirees and pensioners, who continued their gatherings from previous weeks and months, demanding an immediate increase in their pensions to address their growing woes as Iran’s economy suffers from the regime’s massive corruption, mismanagement, and ineptitude.

MEK supporters in various European countries rallied on Sunday to show support for the courageous retirees who have been protesting in Iran for months. Iranians who support freedom have also urged the international community to hold regime officials accountable for human rights violations and terrorism export.

May 22 – Qazvin, northwest #Iran

Retirees and pensioners of the regime's Social Security Organization are protesting low pensions, poor insurance plans, and seeking adjustments based on skyrocketing prices and increasing inflation.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/Fv4impTEX4 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) May 22, 2022

They specifically demanded that the regime’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, be held accountable for his role in the 1988 massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners, the majority of whom were MEK members. These freedom-loving Iranians have steadfastly supported the cause of Iranian freedom from dusk to dawn, in the unbearable cold or oppressive heat.

They have persisted in advocating for their compatriots’ rights and human rights in Iran, even as western governments attempt to continue their disastrous appeasement policy toward the regime in Tehran. The MEK supporters’ nine-month sit-in in Stockholm, Sweden, during the trial of Hamid Abbasi (Noury), a former prison officer involved in the 1988 genocide, is a shining example.

As Noury’s trial progressed, MEK supporters traveled from all over Europe to gather in the bitter cold to make their demands known.

