Iranians are taking the streets across the country in support of the Abadan uprising

On the fifth day of the Abadan uprising, on May 27, 2022, people from various cities, including Ahvaz, Khorramshahr, Omidiyeh, Shiraz, Behbahan, Shahinshahr, Isfahan, Yazd, Bushehr, Bandar Abbas, Mahshahr, Sar-Bandar, and Baghmalek, took to the streets in solidarity with the brave people of Abadan, chanting anti-regime slogans and protesting against the clerical regime’s crimes and plunder.

Residents in Abadan chanted, “Khamenei is a murderer, his rule is null and void,” expressing their displeasure with the regime. “Khamenei, shame on you, leave the country alone,” “Basiji gets lost,” “Death to Basiji, the shameless thugs.” Outside the municipality, residents gathered in protest, chanting, “Our enemy is here.” “I will kill whoever killed my brother,” “Have no fear, we are all together,” and “We will not accept humiliation,” they claim.

Protesters were attacked by the regime’s repressive forces, who opened fire on them. Despite injuring several people, the defiant youths fought back and challenged the security forces.

May 28 – Shahr-e Rey Tehran, #Iran

Protesters chanting: "Death to the dictator!" referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Voice says the regime's plainclothes agents are in the crowd trying to identify and intimidate the protesters.#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/hav4iGCC8c — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) May 28, 2022

People in Ahvaz showed their support for the people of Abadan. “Death to the dictator,” the protesters chanted, shaming the regime’s repressive forces. Protests in support of Abadan’s uprising were also seen in Khuzestan’s Omidiyeh district. “We will not accept humiliation,” the protesters in Omidiyeh chanted.

“Death to the dictator,” “Raisi, shame on you, leave the country alone,” “People of Khuzestan will die, but will not accept humiliation,” and “Leave Syria alone, think about us” were among the chants heard in Khorramshahr. The protesters also chanted, “They colluded with the thieves, and killed the nation,” and “We will fight, and we will take back this city,” in reference to regime officials.

May 28 – Behbahan, southwest #Iran

Locals are in the streets rallying and mourning in solidarity with the people of #Abadan who saw at least 28 people die in the May 23 collapsing of the city's 10-story Metropol tower.pic.twitter.com/09C1C3UbsS — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) May 28, 2022

“Guns, tanks, and mullahs must go,” the people of Shahin Shahr in Isfahan Province chanted, expressing their sympathy for the brave people of Abadan. They also chastised state radio and television for censoring news of the Metropole disaster, chanting “Shame on State Radio and Television” and “Leave Syria alone, think about us.” People protested in Mahshahr, chanting, “So many crimes in all these years, death to the leader (Khamenei),” and “I will kill whoever killed my brother.”

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), praised the people of the uprising cities, saying, “By continuing their protests, the people are sending the message that Khamenei and his president, Raisi, should be terrified because the Iranian people are united and no longer intimidated by the regime’s suppression.”

