Iranians chant anti-regime slogans and torch propaganda billboards

Protests continue to escalate in Iran as more and more people across the country are burning the regime’s propaganda billboards, posters, and banners. These symbols have been installed by the regime’s propaganda apparatus in the lead-up to the upcoming anniversary of Iran’s 1979 anti-monarchical revolution that was hijacked by the mullahs.

The situation in Iran has not gone unnoticed by the international community. On Wednesday, members of the U.S. House of Representatives held a press conference introducing Resolution 100, which voices support for the Iranian people’s desire to establish a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Republic of Iran. The resolution was submitted by 165 members of Congress from both the Democratic and Republican parties.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) participated in the Congressional conference and delivered her remarks via an online connection. “I would like to reiterate that the Iranian people are looking towards the future: a democratic Republic, based on the separation of religion and state, with gender equality,” she said.

“The Iranian people are showing the world their bravery and courage in the face of injustice, inequality, and discrimination. 120,000 martyrs, including thousands of women and 30,000 political prisoners executed in the 1988 massacre, demonstrate that Iranians have never given in to the religious dictatorship,” she added.

Madam Rajavi also delivered an online speech at a conference at the French National Assembly, calling for France to recognize the Iranian people’s right to overthrow the mullahs’ regime and hold the regime’s leaders accountable.

On Monday night, members of the MEK Resistance Units projected a large image of Maryam Rajavi in the city of Malard, along with the slogan: “We can and must free Iran.”

Protesters in cities including Tehran, Sanandaj, Karaj, and Kermanshah are continuing to voice their hatred of the mullahs’ dictatorship by torching pro-regime propaganda billboards, posters, and banners. Farmers from Isfahan Province arrived in Tehran to hold a protest rally, calling attention to the drying of their local Zayandehrud River and the destruction of their farmlands and crops. Cotton field workers in Moghan rallied outside the local governor’s office, demanding a response to their requests.

February 6 – Malard, west of Tehran, #Iran

10:30 pm local time

Large image of Iranian Resistance opposition coalition NCRI President-elect @Maryam_Rajavi projected in Al-Ghadir Blvd with this slogan:

"We can and must free Iran"

"We can and must free Iran"#IranRevolution#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر pic.twitter.com/RoIldqZly5 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) February 8, 2023

On Tuesday night, locals in Tehran’s Marzdaran district and the city of Shiraz began chanting anti-regime slogans. Investors of the Cryptoland online exchange also held a rally outside a regime judiciary building in Tehran.

These protests are a testament to the bravery and determination of the Iranian people, who are continuing to fight for their rights and their future.

