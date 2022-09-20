Iranians condemn all across Europe and New York the regime’s murder of Mahsa Amini

Iranians who value freedom and People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) members demonstrated to denounce Mahsa Amini’s death on Saturday in a number of European cities, New York, and Toronto.

Mahsa Amini, 22, was severely beaten by the regime’s “morality police” before dying on Friday from severe brain damage. Additionally, MEK supporters urged the US government to deny Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi a visa for the UN General Assembly that will take place the following week.

Iranian Americans have been demonstrating in New York for the past few days in opposition to Raisi’s scheduled visit this week. These Iranians also gathered on Saturday to denounce the horrifying murder of Mahsa Amini in Tehran by the mullahs’ so-called “morality police” which sparked protests in Tehran, Saqqez, and Sanandaj.

September 17 – New York

Freedom-loving Iranians & supporters of the #Iran opposition PMOI/MEK protesting the planned trip of Iranian regime President Ebrahim Raisi to NY for the upcoming UN General Assembly.#NoVisa4Raisi #ProsecuteRaisiNOW pic.twitter.com/6NnHgK3TgV — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) September 17, 2022

They also urged the UN to investigate the massacre of more than 30,000 political prisoners by the mullahs’ regime in the summer of 1988 and, in particular, to take the necessary actions to bring Raisi to justice for his crimes against humanity and genocide.

Freedom-loving Iranians and MEK supporters in Paris demanded that Ebrahim Raisi be brought to justice for Mahsa Amini’s murder and for his direct involvement in the regime’s “Death Commissions,” which executed political prisoners in rushed trials that lasted only minutes.

Iranians gathered in Stuttgart, Germany, in spite of the rain to condemn the murder of Mahsa Amini and pledge to keep fighting to overthrow the mullahs’ regime that controls Iran. They shouted: “We’re all Mahsa and we’ll fight to the end!”“Death to Khamenei and Raisi! Damned, be Khomeini!” referring to the regime’s first Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini.

Today, Iranian Americans continued their protests in #NYC, called for the @UN to open an inquiry into the #1988Massacre & particularly to act as necessary to #ProsecuteRaisiNOW for crimes against humanity & genocide. They decried also the senseless murder of Mahsa Amini @VOAfarsi pic.twitter.com/1j1nASaYrZ — OIAC Organization of Iranian American Communities (@OrgIAC) September 17, 2022

“The misogynist mullahs’ regime must be overthrown!”. Iranians gathered in Cologne to reaffirm their commitment to a popularly elected government in Iran, denounced the killing of Mahsa Amini, and show support for the MEK Resistance Units.

MEK and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) coalition supporters condemned the murder of Mahsa Amini in Berlin and called for an international investigation into the Iranian regime’s violations of human rights.

Iranians living in Austria took to the streets of Vienna to protest Mahsa Amini’s murder by the state police of the Iranian regime. These demonstrators also demanded that the governments of Washington and Europe stop their disastrous appeasement policy toward the mullah regime in Iran.

September 17 – Cologne, Germany

Freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the #Iran opposition PMOI/MEK rallying and condemning the murder of #MahsaAmini by the regime's "morality police".#مهسا_امینیpic.twitter.com/jNH1FMnL0s — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) September 17, 2022

In Oslo, the capital of Norway, MEK supporters held their weekly rally where they denounced the heinous murder of Mahsa Amini by the mullahs’ regime and vowed to continue supporting this ongoing struggle.

They chanted, “Down with the terrorist regime in Iran!” and demanded that the Norwegian government boycott the terrorist government in Tehran for its continued support of global terrorism.

September 17 – Oslo, Norway

Freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the #Iran opposition PMOI/MEK rallying and condemning the murder of #MahsaAmini by the regime's "morality police".#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/cGu57Oyv4e — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) September 17, 2022

The MEK’s network of “Resistance Units” in Iran was supported by Iranians in Norway as they continued their protest by condemning the 1988 massacre. They also stated their unwavering support for NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi and Iranian Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi, while criticizing the West for appeasing the mullahs’ regime.

