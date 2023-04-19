Iranians demand transparency and accountability in response to school poisonings

Despite the involvement of intelligence agencies and various committees, no official report has been published, leaving the public in the dark.

On April 12, at least 27 schools in various cities were targeted by criminal chemical attacks, increasing the public’s fear and concern. Some students at the 13 Aban dormitory also suffered poisoning symptoms, but the General Administration of Tehran University Dormitory Affairs claimed that the symptoms were due to street painting.

Shayesteh Mohammadi, the deputy to the principal at the Fahmideh Elementary School in Kamyaran, was badly poisoned while helping students leave the building. She is currently hospitalized in the ICU at Sina Hospital in Kamyaran. The school was among the targets of chemical attacks on April 11.

Local press has criticized officials for their handling of the situation, and the Iranian Judiciary has instructed officials to use the term “feeling bad” instead of “poisoning” in their remarks and reports, causing confusion among the public.

The state-run Etemad Daily wrote on April 11 that almost none of the authorities who have commented on the incident can publish a report acceptable to the public. Various theories have been suggested to explain the cause of the poisoning, including the use of the chemical compound aluminum phosphide. Some reports have mentioned a smell like rotten fish, while others have recorded poisoning symptoms without any specific odour.

Etemad added that the keyword “chemical attack” has been frequently used in reports, with some even alleging terrorism as a possible motive. The lack of official information has led to various conflicting narratives, with some blaming the government, intelligence agencies, and religious extremist groups.

Another state-run newspaper, Ettelaat, suggested that powerful hands may be behind the conspiracy and damage, making it challenging to untie the knot of its secrets. Some officials have blamed mischievous students for the incidents, but the public is asking why these issues are not happening in boys’ schools where there is more playfulness and mischief.

The Iranian regime’s mishandling of the school poisonings has caused widespread concern and frustration among the public, with much demanding transparency and accountability.

Disturbing footage coming from Shahin Shahr, central #Iran

Regime operatives launched a chemical gas attack targeting the all-girls Manouchehr Ansari School, leaving a number of the students poisoned April 11, 2023#IranChemicalAttacks pic.twitter.com/1ANO5pSkXb — Women's Committee NCRI (@womenncri) April 11, 2023

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu