Iranians enter 2023 determined to continue their fight for freedom

Protests in Iran have now spread to at least 282 cities. According to sources from the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the regime’s forces have killed over 750 people and arrested over 30,000. The MEK has released the names of 601 protesters who were killed.

According to early Sunday morning reports, merchants and storeowners in Javanrud’s city bazaar are on strike in solidarity with the ongoing protests. Similar strikes have been reported in a section of Tehran’s famous Grand Bazaar, Kermanshah, and Marivan in western Iran’s Kurdistan Province.

At 5 a.m. local time on the same day, regime security forces arrested at least three relatives of those killed in the recent nationwide protests in Semirom, Isfahan Province, central Iran.

Investors in the King Money institution staged a protest in Tehran, demanding the return of their stolen funds. Workers and employees of the local petrochemical site are on strike in Dehloran, Ilam Province, western Iran.

According to other reports from Tehran, Tehran University music students boycotted classes today in protest of their professors’ pay being suspended for their support of the ongoing Iranian revolution.

Locals in Javanrud, Kermanshah Province, began gathering on Saturday morning for a planned ceremony in memory of protesters killed by the mullahs’ regime 40 days ago. Authorities are very concerned that such rallies will turn into anti-regime protests. Many security units were sent to the city’s cemetery to prevent any protests.

According to social media reports and local activists, regime security forces opened fire on people in Javanrud, killing 22-year-old Borhan Eliasi. Security forces are firing live ammunition at those gathered for today’s memorial ceremony.

Locals continued their anti-regime demonstrations by setting fire to a police trailer. According to other reports from this city, protesters were seen seizing control of two state-owned bank branches.

In solidarity with the protesters in Javanrud, residents of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province, took to the streets on Saturday night and set up roadblocks with fires.

According to other reports, official employees of the Abadan Refinery in southwest Iran and the Arak Refinery in central Iran held a protest gathering demanding answers to issues they have raised with their officials for some time. Employees of the Azar oil company have also gone on strike in Mehran, Ilam Province, western Iran.

Protests have also been reported in the Isfahan Province cities of Najafabad and Semirom, where people have taken to the streets in rallies and follow-up marches following memorial ceremonies for protesters killed by the mullahs’ regime.

People have been seen setting fire to posters of former IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani in Qom and other cities across the country. This is becoming a nationwide trend as Iranians express their disdain for Soleimani, the IRGC, and the entire regime.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) urged the international community to support the Iranian people in their fight against the mullahs’ regime for freedom, democracy, and human rights.

“May governments and international institutions respond without delay to the desire of the people of Iran who are enduring suppression, torture, and execution,” she said.

