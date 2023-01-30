Iranians protest over unfulfilled promises, economic grievances, and corruption

This includes nightly rallies in the capital, protests over economic grievances, and the regime’s failure to meet the basic needs of the people due to rampant corruption and incompetence among state officials.

Protests in Iran have now spread to at least 282 cities. According to sources from the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the regime’s forces have killed over 750 people and arrested over 30,000. The names of 637 killed protesters have been published by the MEK.

On Saturday night, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the city of Khoy in West Azerbaijan Province of northwest Iran, leaving many locals in the freezing cold winter without assistance from local authorities. According to state media, three people have died, while other sources say at least seven people have died and 1,075 have been injured. 70 villages have suffered 80 percent damage.

Anti-security units were quickly dispatched to the area by regime officials to prevent possible anti-regime protests by locals in desperate need of assistance.

There are also long lines for gasoline as the regime fails to meet the basic needs of the Iranian people despite having the world’s fourth-largest crude oil reserves.

Locals in Chabahar, Sistan & Baluchestan Province, southeast Iran, gathered to protest severe gas shortages caused by the regime’s corruption and incompetence. Tens of millions of people across the country are suffering because their homes and stores do not have enough gas for heating and cooking. It is worth noting that Iran has the second-largest natural gas reserves in the world.

On Sunday evening, residents in Tehran, including those living in the Negin Gharb Residential Complex, began chanting anti-regime slogans such as “Death to the Republic of Executions!”

Family members of death row inmates rallied outside the regime’s judiciary building in Tehran on Sunday, protesting the death sentences and demanding answers from regime officials. This is the fifth such rally held recently, with family members of various inmates traveling from across the country to attend.

People who paid down payments to the Meftah Rahnavard Company for vehicles five years ago held a protest rally in Tehran on Sunday morning because they have yet to receive any vehicles.

On Friday, Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) sent a message to the Arab-Islamic Conference in Brussels titled “Solidarity with the Iranian people’s democratic revolution,” emphasizing that overthrowing the mullahs’ regime is a prerequisite for liberating Iran and the Middle East from the scourge of religious extremism, terrorism, and warmongering.

