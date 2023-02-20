Iranians rally in Munich for democracy and human rights

The demonstration was organized by the supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) and aimed to draw attention to the Iranian regime’s human rights violations, political repression, and state-sponsored terrorism. Protesters emphasized the desire of the Iranian people to reject both the current regime and the former dictatorship of the Shah and called for a new democratic republic that respects the rights and freedoms of all Iranians.

The Munich rally also featured speeches by prominent Iranian activists, political figures, and Western politicians and diplomats. Protesters carried placards and banners that called for the terrorist designation of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and the Iranian people’s slogan: “No to Shah and no to mullahs.”

The regime has also arrested tens of thousands of others and executed four people for taking part in protests. Protesters in Iran seek freedom, democracy, separation of state and religion, and a democratic republic.

Leo Dautzenberg, Chair of the German Solidarity Committee for a Free Iran (DSFI) and former Member of the German Bundestag, emphasized that protesters in Iran “are saying yes to the republic, no to autocracy. They’re saying no to the mullahs’ rule and the Shah’s dictatorship.”

“We are fighting for a secular regime. Only a secular state can bring these freedoms,” she said.

Mohammad Ali Tohidi, Chair of the NCRI Publication Committee, said that through their resistance and ongoing protests, the Iranian people have forced MSC organizers to avoid inviting regime figures such as former foreign minister Javad Zarif or the current FM, Hossein Amirabdollahian. But the invitation of Reza Pahlavi is the continuation of the appeasement policy toward the regime.

“The Iranian people have paid a heavy price for their freedom, and they will not give up until they achieve it,” she said. “The international community must support the people of Iran in their struggle for democracy and human rights.”

