Iranians reject both the Shah and mullahs’ regimes

As the country marks the 44th anniversary of the 1979 revolution, which saw the ouster of the Shah dictatorship, there is a growing discussion about the best path to freedom and democracy in Iran.

Amidst this discourse, remnants of the Shah dictatorship have come forward with claims that Iran needs to return to the pre-revolution rule of the Pahlavi dynasty. They are using out-of-context comparisons between the Shah and Khomeini regimes to paint a rosy picture of the Shah era, especially for the younger generation who have only seen the religious fascism of the current regime.

These proponents are taking advantage of the media outlets backed by foreign powers, as well as so-called pundits who had previously been supporters of the “reformist” figures in Iran, to amplify their voices and argue that there is widespread support for the Shah regime inside Iran. In a bid to further their cause, they are reaching out to elements within the current regime, including the criminal Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and other security forces.

The regime is also giving them support through its cyber army and propaganda operations. The leaders of the regime understand that the supporters of the Shah pose no real threat to their rule and are using them to try and divert the path of the revolution away from its true course.

However, the people of Iran are not being misled by the current or former regime. Their protests clearly show that they do not differentiate between the Shah and mullahs’ dictatorships, and view them as two sides of the same coin. They are fed up with tyranny, and corrupt rulers who deny them their freedoms, torture and kill dissidents, and squander the country’s resources and wealth to maintain their hold on power.

The brave Resistance Units, supporters of the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), are continuing to organize and carry out protests and anti-regime activities inside Iran, despite the risks to their lives. The price of freedom has been paid in the blood throughout the history of Iran, but the torch of freedom is always passed along to the next generation.

صبحگاه یکان مجاهدین در تهران این صبحگاه در روز ۱۹ بهمن ۱۴۰۱، در تهران توسط یک یکان از کانون‌های شورشی مجاهدین خلق برگزار شد.#شورشگران #قيام_تا_سرنگونى #مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر pic.twitter.com/fcRBDGAeO3 — شورشگران (@shoureshgaran) February 9, 2023

As Iran marks the 44th anniversary of the 1979 revolution, it is clear that the country’s people will not accept anything less than a true democracy. The lesson to take away from this is that Iran’s people deserve a democratic republic where they can live freely and without fear of oppression.

