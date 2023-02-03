Iranians unite against regime’s oppression in Zahedan and Izeh protests

On the 135th day of the ongoing uprising, locals in Baluchistan chanted popular slogans such as “Death to [Ali] Khamenei,” “Down with the oppressor, be it Shah or the Supreme Leader,” and “Our tables are empty; Khamenei is a criminal.”They once again demonstrated the democratic nature of the revolution in the making by rejecting both religious fascism and the dictatorship of the deposed Shah.

Protesters also held signs condemning the regime’s plot and efforts to mislead the uprising by portraying protesters in this south-eastern province as separatists. Such as the recent pitiful campaign led by the former regime’s TV host and celebrities-turned-dissenters, naming the son of former dictator Reza Pahlavi as their leader and “advocate.” “We do not need an individual as our advocate,” the Baluchi protesters said, and “If Kurds and Baluchis were separatists, they would not be fighting for Iran.”

It is worth noting that Reza Pahlavi, who defends his father’s and grandfather’s ancestors, has repeatedly acknowledged having close contact with the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) while rejecting any radical form of dissent.

January 27 – Zahedan, southeast #Iran

People are in streets protesting and chanting "Death to Khamenei!"

Their placard rejects any return to the Shah's dictatorship or a monarchical rule.

Reza Pahlavi is reviled by Iranians, particularly ethnic minorities who suffered greatly under the Pahlavi dictatorship. Thus, in all of their protests, protesters in Sistan and Baluchistan have chanted slogans such as “death to the oppressor, be it Shah or Supreme Leader.”

Friday’s protest occurred despite the regime’s numerous efforts to intimidate the public by erecting numerous roadblocks and checkpoints at city entrances, including the province’s capital, Zahedan. Protests erupted a day after residents of Izeh, southwest Iran, continued to demonstrate. Locals in Izeh chanted anti-regime slogans and expressed solidarity with the risen people of Sistan and Baluchistan by saying, “From Zahedan to Izeh, the country bleeds.”

The main message of the protests in Zahedan and Izeh is the Iranian people’s willingness to overthrow the regime at any cost. Those protests have caused the regime’s various plots to misguide the regime revolution in the making to fall flat on their faces. The Iranian people want democracy and freedom, and they want to put an end to a century of dictatorship and inequality.

January 27 – Izeh, southwest #Iran

People are gathering at a ceremony for Saeed Saeedi, a protester killed by the regime's security forces during the recent protests.

The international community should recognize the Iranian people’s desire to establish a democratic country by cutting all ties with the regime, recognize the IRGC as a terrorist organization for its role in oppressing people and exporting terrorism, and recognize the Iranian people’s right to self-defense and revolt against tyranny.

