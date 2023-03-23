Iranians welcome Nowruz with anti-regime protests across the country

Protesters have taken to the streets and chanted anti-regime slogans, calling for the end of the dictatorship and the establishment of a democratic republic. The Iranian people are specifically holding Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei responsible for their miseries, while also condemning the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and paramilitary Basij units, alongside other security units that are on the ground suppressing peaceful demonstrators.

According to sources of Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), protests in Iran have expanded to at least 282 cities, with over 750 people killed and more than 30,000 arrested by the regime’s forces. The names of 664 killed protesters have been published by the MEK.

Protests were seen in Tehran’s districts, including Sadeghiyeh, Sa’adatabad, Marzdaran, Ekbatan, Punak, Shahrak-e Gharb, Zafar, Shahr-e Ziba, Darband, Seyed Khandan, Tehranpars, Shariati Street, and the cities of Karaj, Mashhad, Borujerd, Sanandaj, Saqqez, Mahabad, Shiraz, Rasht, Izeh, Kermanshah, and others. The slogans included “Death to Khamenei!” and “Death to the dictator!”

In response to the protests, the Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) welcomed the new Iranian calendar new year, Nowruz, with a renewed vow of continued protests inside the country and intensifying the Iranian Resistance’s anti-regime campaign both inside Iran and across the globe.

Happy Nowruz, the Nowruz of uprising and revolution

"The Spring of the Iranian people's democratic revolution towards freedom and popular sovereignty will advance and flourish.

“The Spring of the Iranian people’s democratic revolution towards freedom and popular sovereignty will advance and flourish. This year was the year of Iran’s revolution and revolutionary solutions targeting tyranny in all its forms, be it the dictatorship of the past or the current theocracy.

The slogan “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Supreme Leader!” became the call of Iran’s democratic revolution. Drawing an uncrossable line between two opposing fronts; the Iranian people on one side and the theocratic and monarchist fascisms on the other,” the NCRI President-elect explained.

at the rally of freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the Iran opposition PMOI/MEK in Brussels calling on the European Union to blacklist IRGC and shut down Iran terror embassies.

March 20, 2023

March 20, 2023 Part 1 pic.twitter.com/VtkfKIIztT — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) March 20, 2023

Meanwhile, supporters of the opposition MEK rallied in Brussels on Monday for a large demonstration calling on the European Union to designate the regime’s IRGC as a terrorist organization, close the mullahs’ embassies in the Green Continent, and expel the regime’s agents from their soil.

This demonstration was held as the European Union Foreign Ministers were holding a meeting and discussing a range of issues, including Iran. Several Belgian and international dignitaries took part in the rally and delivered speeches in support of the Iranian people and their ongoing revolution, while also calling on the EU to blacklist the IRGC and shut down the Iranian regime’s embassies.

