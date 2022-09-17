Iranians will overthrow the mullah’s regime just as they did with the Shah’s reign

On September 8, 1978, the official number of victims was never declared by the Shah. However, according to field reports, between 100 and 205 citizens were murdered in order to keep Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in power.

The bloody repression echoed the Iranian people’s desire to overthrow the monarchic dictatorship. However, for the Iranian people, there is no distinction between the Shah’s rule and the Supreme Leader’s tyranny. “Death to the oppressor, Shah or Supreme Leader,” protesters chant across the country. Indeed, this is the people’s reaction to state-sponsored propaganda promoting the previous dictatorship.

In its June 26, 2018 issue, the Jomhouri Eslami daily shed light on this program. “Planning to overthrow the [Hassan Rouhani] government,” the daily headlined, revealing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s plan to depose his rivals.

“[Khamenei-backed officials] have become too reckless, sending a few people to Majlis [Parliament] to chant ‘Reza Shah, praise your soul,’ and ‘Death to sponger.'” Following that, they freely perform a maneuver while being escorted by police,” the daily wrote. “These are the people who attend Tehran Friday prayers and marches [in support of the Islamic Republic].”

Such behavior raised questions about the “purpose” of the protesters. Many people shared videos and footage of these people, saying, “They are suspicious men. They take advantage of public outrage in order to divert the protests’ focus.”

“In the eyes of the mullahs, the Iranian people overthrew the Shah during the 1979 revolution to replace him with a turbaned king so that he can better steal and kill under the banner of religion,” detained teacher Hashem Khastar wrote in an open letter in May 2022.

“[Authorities] want to divert the objectives of uprisings and give the impression that the Iranian nation is a desperate people who only long for the past and a dead king.” They are attempting to prevent the people from looking to the future and establishing popular sovereignty. The mullahs use this ploy to extend their rule for a few more days and avoid being overthrown.”

In such circumstances, as Iranians remember the faces and lifeless bodies of more than 1,500 protesters killed in November 2019, the regime tries to psychologically quench people’s thirst for change. However, recent demonstrations show that the mullahs have failed in their plan, just as their predecessor failed and lost his reign.

The ongoing protest by death-row inmates’ families is one of the most visible manifestations of the regime’s failure. In 1988, the mullahs silently massacred over 30,000 political prisoners solely because they sympathized with the opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK). Now, thanks to the organized resistance movement’s revelation and human rights campaigns, ordinary people rally outside the notorious jails and judiciary offices, chanting stop executions.

