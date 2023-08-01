Iran’s 1988 massacre: Survivors unmask regime’s dishonesty, seek justice for hidden genocide

High-ranking officials strive to suppress their involvement in what several human rights experts consider a “genocide”. The driving fear behind these attempts is not international retaliation but the wrath of the Iranian populace.

The national outrage resulting from the 1988 massacre’s impact on victims’ families and friends has amplified the demands for answers regarding the fate of tens of thousands of Iranians nationwide.

In a conversation with Etemadonline, Javad Muguee, a documentary director with ties to the regime’s intelligence community, divulged, “The main topic of the 2017 presidential election became the 1988 executions.” This sentiment was confirmed by Rajanews, a state-run outlet, on August 1, 2020.

To rationalize the 1988 mass killings, several state leaders alleged the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) members executed were involved in prison rebellions, coordinated with the National Liberation Army (NLA) during the “Eternal Light” offensive against Iran’s western border. However, numerous survivor testimonies of the 1988 massacre assert that there were no such rebellions.

The regime’s justification for the massacre has been deemed illogical due to lack of evidence regarding the supposed prison unrest and the nationwide scope of the executions. It is baffling why the regime would respond to purported rebellions by annihilating every MEK member who showed loyalty to the organization, along with other political prisoners.

calling for the extermination of the MEK, there is no mention of any prison unrest. Instead, Khomeini accused the MEK of engaging in warfare, collaborating with Iraq, and spying for Saddam Hussein. The fatwa, however, was released before the NLA’s “Eternal Light” offensive.

Survivor testimonies and documents suggest the massacre was premeditated, starting as early as 1985. Prisoners were systematically segregated based on their political affiliations and their level of support for the MEK. The ordeal is seen as an extension of Khomeini’s brutal path, aimed at eliminating young resisters.

Despite efforts by current Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to conceal the real motives behind the mass killings, the stigma surrounding the 1988 massacre has been shattered. Justice seekers are now demanding accountability for this horrific crime. Khomeini’s ambition to obliterate the MEK, a nationwide freedom-seeking movement, was exposed through testimonies and factual evidence, showing preparations for the massacre began years in advance.

In July and August 1988, over 30,000 political prisoners were massacred in Iran’s prisons.

Despite the brutality of the regime, the legacy of defiance over surrender continues among new generations of Iranians, fuelled by the memories of those who fought for freedom. The demand for justice and accountability for the 1988 massacre remains strong, revealing the regime’s fear of both its past and its people.

