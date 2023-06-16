Iran’s 272nd day of nationwide uprising: Mass protests and regime repression continue

The uprising, initiated by citizens struggling against dire economic conditions and corruption, has resulted in the deaths of over 750 people and the arrest of more than 30,000 individuals, according to the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), a primary opposition group.

The continuing unrest reflects the growing frustration among Iran’s citizenry over increasing poverty and the regime’s brutal crackdown. The regime-linked officials and entities have reportedly been augmenting their wealth through rampant corruption and economic manipulation, exacerbating the hardship faced by the masses.

A new wave of anti-regime attacks has surged across Tehran and at least ten other cities, led by members of the MEK’s Resistance Units and brave Iranian youth.

These protestors are confronting the regime’s recent spate of executions, brutal crackdowns, and terrorist attacks. The protests include attacks on bases of the regime’s IRGC paramilitary Basij forces and numerous public vandalisms of images representing the mullahs’ rule, including billboards of Supreme Leader Khamenei and regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini.

Among the worst affected by Iran’s deteriorating economic conditions are pensioners and retirees, many of whom are protesting the regime’s refusal to increase pensions in line with inflation and the devaluation of the national currency. Simultaneously, local railway workers and other industry employees continue their strikes against delayed wages and unaddressed demands.

Nazarabad, Alborz Province, west of Tehran, #Iran

Brave youths attacked a base of the regime's IRGC paramilitary Basij forces. Multiple explosions were reported.

Meanwhile, the regime’s draconian practices continue unabated with at least 59 reported executions within three weeks from May 22 to June 11. The victims include inmates sentenced years prior and individuals targeted for their participation in protests.

A pivotal point of protest in Saqqez is the grave of Mahsa Amini, a young woman killed in custody for “not properly covering her hair,” which the regime now seeks to conceal by altering the local cemetery.

In recent developments, over 25,000 families affected by a scam orchestrated by the IRGC-linked company, Cryptoland, have begun protesting for the return of their stolen savings. Furthermore, local farmers, merchants, and cement factory workers have launched protests against heavy taxes, electricity blackouts, and new bills infringing on their rights.

The nationwide uprising in Iran continues to surge, fueled by widespread economic hardship, corruption, and an unyielding quest for justice and reform. As day 273 dawns, the resilience of the Iranian people against the repressive regime remains undeterred.

