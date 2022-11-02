Iran’s defiant youth continue to protest for a regime change

On Monday, Iran’s nationwide uprising marked its 46th day. Demonstrations throughout the country have gathered momentum following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been arrested by morality police in Tehran on September 13 for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.

Protests have now spread to at least 206 cities. According to sources from the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the regime’s forces have killed over 450 people and arrested over 25,000. The MEK has released the names of 307 protesters who were killed.

Defiant protesters in Iran’s Kurdish regions and other parts of the country are continuing their relentless protests with night rallies, exhausting the regime’s security forces, which have been on high alert for the past seven weeks and counting. Additionally, protesters and the oppressive security forces of the regime are clashing in the cities of Arak and Tabriz.

October 31 – Tabriz, northwest #Iran

Protesters chanting: "This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!" referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

People in cities and towns across the country are chanting anti-regime slogans, some of which specifically call for regime change. “Death to the dictator!” refers to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as “Death to the oppressor!” “Be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!”

University students in at least 25 universities across Iran, including Tehran, Mashhad, Tabriz, Shiraz, and others, launched new protest rallies on Monday. Despite the heavy crackdown in recent days, these protesters are defying any and all warnings issued by regime officials. Other students held similar protests in Sirjan, Urmia, Shahrood, Sanandaj, Islamshahr, Babol, Karaj, and Sabzevar. High school students and locals joined the college students’ rallies in Marivan.

Locals gathered in large numbers at the grave of Sarina Saedi, a protester killed by the regime’s security forces, in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province. Other cities held similar ceremonies to mark the 40th anniversary of the deaths of other protesters at the hands of the regime’s oppressive security forces.

According to activists, protesters in the city of Saqqez set ablaze a site in the city’s Laleh Park used by authorities to jam satellite TV signals last night. Protesters in Tehran’s Bagheri Town district used Molotov cocktails to launch an attack on a building associated with the mullahs’ regime. In solidarity with the nationwide strike, activists in the cities of Oshnavieh and Khorramabad reported a general strike by store owners.

In recent days, freedom-loving Iranians and MEK supporters have rallied in Europe, the United States, and Canada in support of their compatriots protesting the mullahs’ dictatorship. These protests have taken place in Geneva, Vancouver, Amsterdam, Rome, Vienna, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Ottawa, and Nürnberg, among other places.

Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the Iranian opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), condemned the regime’s use of force against college students and urged the international community to take meaningful action. “The IRGC’s ruthless attack on universities, using pellet guns and live ammunition, while kidnapping students and particularly girls, show the regime’s desperation in the face of Iran’s protests. Negotiations only embolden the regime in its crimes, and the United Nations must reject the mullahs and expel its ambassador,” she said.

IRGC's ruthless attack on universities, using pellet guns & live ammunition, while kidnapping students particularly girls, shows regime's desperation in face of #IranProtests

negotiations only embolden the regime in its crimes

negotiations only embolden the regime in its crimes@UN must reject the mullahs & expel its ambassador pic.twitter.com/rACL23ApTB — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) October 30, 2022

“I urge the UN, the European Union, and Member States to act now to secure the release of thousands of detained protesters, especially students and young women. Verbal condemnation is not enough. We need comprehensive economic and diplomatic sanctions. The regime’s agents and operatives must also be expelled,” the NCRI President-elect added.