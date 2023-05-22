Iran’s disinformation campaign: Gholamreza Shekari revealed as MOIS agent

The document dump suggests that Shekari was recruited by the Iranian embassy in Tirana and Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence to pose as a dissident, with the intent of spreading disinformation about the Iranian resistance.

The leaked information includes a letter penned by Shekari’s mother, Zumoroad Amini, explicitly acknowledging her son’s collaborative efforts with Iranian intelligence agencies.

“Considering that my son Gholamreza has been doing all types of cooperation with the Embassy of the Islamic Republic (Ministry of Intelligence, Army Protection, Nejat Group)…” writes Amini. This confession adds to the growing evidence implicating Shekari in the Iranian regime’s sophisticated misinformation scheme.

The article, “Prisoners of the Rebellion,” contained numerous allegations against the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the MEK. Following a complaint lodged by the NCRI’s office in Germany, the Hamburg court ruled that Spiegel must retract the contested allegations from its February 16 issue.

Despite multiple warnings regarding Shekari’s links to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), he continued to propagate falsehoods about the MEK to various Western media outlets. In 2022, suspicions around Shekari’s connections led to his arrest twice in Albania. Currently, he is detained in a closed camp following his second arrest on November 10, 2022.

The leak came to light after the May 7 breach of 210 websites, servers, databases, and apps belonging to Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs by a dissident group, Ghiam ta Sarnegouni. The group obtained thousands of classified documents, providing extensive insights into the Iranian regime’s tactics against the MEK.

For over four decades, the Iranian regime has sought to quash its principal opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran, through various means including execution, torture, imprisonment, propaganda, and defamation. This leaked information exposes one of the regime’s strategies – recruiting expelled individuals to denounce the MEK under the guise of whistleblowing.

Gholamreza Shekari exemplifies this deceitful tactic. Recruited by the Iranian embassy in Tirana, Albania, and operating as a MOIS agent, Shekari has long disseminated falsities about the MEK while feigning opposition to the regime, misleading numerous Western media outlets in the process. This latest revelation highlights the extent of Iran’s disinformation campaign against its opponents.

