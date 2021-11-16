Iran’s Education System is in Shambles as a Result of Regime’s Disastrous Policies

More than a month and a half have gone by since the start of the new school year, and daily news and rumors continue to circulate about the regime’s decision to reopen schools, even as the number of cities classified as red cities as a result of the coronavirus infection.

I can’t picture schools opening in red cities

This has piqued the interest of the regime’s health officials, who have warned the leadership about the potential implications of such a choice.

Fearing the implications of this decision, Ali Sharafi Zarchi, Director of the Statistics Center of the Ministry of Health, was forced to confess about the danger of this choice on November 7, according to state-run daily Entekhab:

“In November, the coronavirus trend grew in several areas, and some cities went red. Now I can’t picture schools opening in red cities, and we must keep a close eye on the sixth peak to prevent it from spreading across the country, because it may not affect the students themselves, but their families are at risk.

Lack of access to the virtual system

“In August, when the coronavirus was at its peak, the number of red cities reached 359, then fell to seven cities until October 9, but now it has risen to 33 red cities again, while the number of blue cities has increased.” “While the overall trend of the country is downward, we have an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in some places, which is why the number of red cities has increased.”

On the other hand, the government’s virtual education system (Shad System), which was implemented to cover school closures, did not produce the desired results, and as a result, many students experienced significant academic failure, and many students were forced to drop out due to lack of access to the virtual system.

The Education Ministry’s supervisor stated:

“At the moment, figures reveal that approximately 210,000 primary school kids and approximately 760,000 secondary school students have dropped out, which is a severe problem that we must plan for and address. “In some areas, dropping out of school is one of the most significant challenges,” noted the state-run news agency Tasnim on November 6.

Many students do not yet have a teacher

Something really unfortunate is happening now in the country’s schools: the schools are collecting funds from kids’ parents to purchase sanitary products for classroom disinfection. This is despite the fact that this is one of the Ministry of Education’s responsibilities, and they must provide the financial means for schools to provide hygienic facilities.

Without a doubt, the Ministry of Education’s denial will enhance the likelihood of coronavirus spread. On the other side, the country’s school enrolment system is beset by issues, causing many registrations to be delayed and many students to be unable to register on time.

According to experts, this is one of the consequences of the regime’s refusal to import the coronavirus vaccine and to begin vaccinations in the country at the appropriate time.

Even though the Iranian school year has been going for a month and a half, many students still do not have teachers, meaning it is unclear who will teach them. This has spiraled into an ongoing cycle of issues for the country’s youth and children, with the country’s future on the line.

