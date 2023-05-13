Iran’s killing spree: A desperate attempt to quell dissent amidst looming uprising

This wave of hangings began last week, coinciding with the weekly anti-regime protests in the Sistan and Baluchestan provinces. According to the Iranian Resistance, more than 50 prisoners have been executed to date, while nearly two dozen others await execution in solitary confinement.

Iran’s economy faces a severe crisis, characterized by a 50% inflation rate, a rapidly declining currency, and skyrocketing unemployment. The culmination of decades of oppression has further destabilized Iranian society, creating a ticking time bomb of protests driven by the regime’s financial and social problems.

The dramatic increase in executions reveals the regime’s desperate attempt to suppress the increasingly restless population. Khamenei, resolved to maintain his hold on power, has intensified his harsh treatment of those he labels “rioters.”

The demonstrations following Mahsa Amini’s brutal murder marked a critical turning point, stripping the regime of any remaining legitimacy outside Iran. Chants targeting Khamenei, such as “Death to Khamenei” and “Khamenei, you murder, we will bury you,” made the people’s sentiments clear.

Far from showing strength, these ruthless executions represent a frantic effort to stave off the regime’s impending collapse. In November 2019, Khamenei commanded the killing of unarmed protesters, resulting in over 1500 fatalities. The regime’s brutality has only served to push Iranian society closer to the breaking point.

October 30 – Tehran, #Iran

Students of Alzahra University chanting:

"Khamenei, you murderer! We will bury you!" referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.#IranRevolution2022#آزادی_آزادی_آزادی pic.twitter.com/VqEZmC7ddz — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) October 30, 2022

The protests have evolved into a democratic revolution, thwarting Khamenei’s plans. Mehdi Nasiri, former editor-in-chief of Keyhan Daily, warned of an imminent popular rebellion and denounced Khamenei’s despotism.

As the regime approaches its end, the international community must urgently take concrete steps to hold it responsible for its appalling human rights abuses. The nationwide uprising has exposed the regime’s claims of regional power as baseless, with every uprising since 2018 dealing significant blows to the ruling theocracy.

Iranians deserve the right to exercise their fundamental human rights without fear of retaliation. The global community must stand in solidarity with the Iranian people in their fight against tyranny.

