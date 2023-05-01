Iran’s nationwide strike enters sixth day as workers continue demands for higher salaries and rights

The Iranian nationwide uprising entered its 223rd day on Wednesday, with industrial workers continuing their strike for the sixth day.
The strike has now expanded to 104 sites across 13 provinces, affecting workers in oil, gas, petrochemicals, steel, copper, and other industrial sectors, who are refusing to work until their demands for higher salaries and rights are met.In Sistan & Baluchestan Province, southeast Iran, oppressive security forces ran over two motorcycles with their vehicle, leaving four locals injured on Tuesday night.

After the incident, people in the area gathered at the site, leading authorities to open fire on the crowd, causing more injuries.In Robat Karim, south of Tehran, protesters attacked the local IRGC paramilitary Basij force’s command headquarters in response to the regime’s deliberate chemical gas attacks targeting schoolgirls throughout Iran.

 

Protesters inside Iran are attacking sites associated to the mullahs’ regime, the IRGC, and Basij paramilitary units – April 2023
On Monday night, MEK Resistance Units portrayed a large image of Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the Iranian opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), on Khorramshahr Boulevard in the city of Astara, northern Iran.

The regime’s forces have also targeted schools in their ongoing chemical gas attacks. On Wednesday, the all-girls Hassan Abad School was deliberately attacked, resulting in the poisoning of several students. The all-girls Taghizadeh Elementary School and the Reyhaneh High School in the city of Chabahar were also targeted.

 

 

Workers across the country continue to join the nationwide strike, with administrative employees of the ODCC Company in Isfahan protesting their officials’ refusal to increase their paychecks. Well services company workers in Ahvaz protested against their delayed wages, and workers in an industrial site in Sirjan protested the officials’ refusal to increase their pay and acknowledge their violated rights.

 

 

In Tehran’s Shahrak-e Bagheri district, locals were chanting anti-regime slogans on Wednesday night, including “Down with Khamenei!” Pensioners and retirees of the regime’s Social Security Organization in the city of Ahvaz began holding a rally and marching on Wednesday, protesting high prices, poverty, corruption, inflation, poor living conditions, and officials’ refusal to address their demands.

 

Nurses in Shiraz are holding a gathering to protest the regime's payment methods, depriving them of their basic rights. A group of engineers in Tabriz rallied outside the provincial governor's office, demanding officials address their outstanding dilemmas.
The government has provided many hollow promises of increasing pensions, yet it has yet to deliver on both demands, leaving pensioners and retirees among the worst-hit segments of Iranian society.

 

The Iranian opposition coalition NCRI President-elect, Maryam Rajavi, praised the workers for continuing their strike despite the regime’s oppression, saying, “I commend the workers and laborers who are currently on strike fighting for their rights.”

 

 

 

