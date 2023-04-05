Iran’s nationwide uprising: 200 Days of protests against the ruling dictatorship

Protesters and ordinary people throughout Iran are constantly voicing their hatred of the ruling dictatorship and its apparatus of oppressive security forces, blaming them for their political, social, and economic miseries.

Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 282 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 675 killed protesters have been published by the MEK.

Locals in the capital’s Shahrak-e Bagheri district began chanting anti-regime slogans on Monday night, including: “Down with the dictator!”, and “Down with the child-killing regime!”. Reports from the city of Mahabad in northwest Iran indicate that protesters attacked the regime’s “Islamic Council” in this area on Sunday night, leading to at least one explosion at the site.

On Monday morning, retirees and pensioners of the regime’s Social Security Organization in Ahvaz and Shush, southwest Iran, held a gathering outside the local governor’s office and launched a march in the city streets, protesting high prices, inflation, low pensions, and other economic woes. They were chanting different slogans, including: “High prices and inflation are killing the people!”, “Our rights will only be fulfilled if we take to the streets!”

Locals in the capital Tehran’s Shahrak-e Bagheri district were chanting anti-regime slogans on Sunday night, including “Down with Khamenei!”

Teachers and educators in the city of Firouzeh in Razavi Khorasan Province, northeast Iran, held a gathering on Monday and protested poor economic conditions, their low and delayed paychecks, and demanding the release of their unjustly jailed colleagues. Similar reports of protests by teachers were received from the cities of Zarrindasht in Fars Province, Jam in Bushehr Province, and Bukan in West Azerbaijan Province.

Locals in the capital's Shahrak-e Bagheri district began chanting anti-regime slogans, including:

"Down with Khamenei!"

"Down with the dictator!"

MEK supporters also held a march in the city of Kermanshah, chanting anti-regime slogans and sending a list of names of its supporters arrested for taking part in Iran’s annual Fire Festival on March 14 to international organizations and United Nations rapporteurs.

The names and specifications of 3,626 MEK supporters who were arrested or have disappeared are at the disposal of the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran and can be presented to any international court.

Locals in the capital began chanting anti-regime slogans, including:

"Down with the child-killing regime!"

"We won't have a nation as long as the mullahs are in power!"

The Iranian regime’s oppressive tactics continue to be condemned, and the ongoing protests signify the people’s resolve to fight for their rights and freedom against the ruling dictatorship.

