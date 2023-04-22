Iran’s nationwide uprising continues as regime targets schools with chemical gas attacks

The mullahs’ dictatorship is desperately trying to keep a lid on the country’s extremely restive society, and one of the methods used to achieve this has been to target Iran’s innocent schoolgirls, who were one of the main engines behind the anti-regime uprising that sparked in September 2022.

On Wednesday, protesters and brave youths in the city of Karun, located in Khuzestan Province, southwest Iran, launched an attack targeting the regime’s main police station south of Ahvaz in the Kut Abdullah district.

April 19 – Hamadan, western #Iran

Regime operatives launched a chemical gas attack targeting the Chamran School, leaving a number of students poisoned and in need of medical care.#IranChemicalAttacks pic.twitter.com/DOiomfGhbH — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) April 19, 2023

The state police headquarters in Karun is responsible for controlling and quelling any signs of anti-regime protests seen among the people of the Kut Abdullah district in the city of Karun.

In other protest reports, nurses of Rajaie Hospital in Qazvin, northwest Iran, protested on Thursday over their delayed paychecks and pensions. Drivers of various service vehicles in the city of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, also protested on Thursday and blocked the entrance gates of a local company after regime-associated officials refused to respond to their outstanding demands.

April 19 – Isfahan, central #Iran

Farmers from across the province rallied in the provincial capital and marched to protest for their fair share of water for their lands and other grievances that have gone unanswered by regime officials.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/7KG8eXx3rf — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) April 19, 2023

Employees of the regime’s judiciary in the provinces of Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and Gilan protested on Thursday over the country’s devastating economic circumstances. Protesters and brave youths in the city of Rudsar in Gilan Province, northern Iran, torched a large poster of regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Thursday.

Meanwhile, investors of the online trading platform “King Money” held a protest rally in the Iranian capital, demanding their stolen money be returned. Those behind “King Money” deceived people by encouraging them to buy and invest in fake cryptocurrency on their fake websites. Many in Iran are pointing their fingers at the IRGC in this regard.

April 20 – Kerman, south-central #Iran

Protesters attacked an IRGC paramilitary Basij base in the early hours after midnight of Thursday local time.#IranRevoIution pic.twitter.com/KUZjYEhqrC — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) April 20, 2023

Locals in the Iranian capital Tehran’s Shahrak-e Bagheri district began chanting anti-regime slogans on Thursday night. The all-girls Nasiri and Abuzar high schools in the city of Urmia, northwest Iran, were among the targets of chemical gas attacks by regime operatives on Wednesday.

Many students were poisoned and transferred to medical centers to receive urgent attention, according to the Hengaw Human Rights Organization. Reports indicate that other schools in different cities across the country were also targeted.

Fearing an uprising by Iranian girls, women, and youth, Khamenei continued to commit the heinous crime of poisoning schoolgirls in Tehran and many other cities of #Iran yesterday and today. But the people's call for justice remains strong, as the chant “Khamenei, we will bring… — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) April 18, 2023

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) condemned the misogynist regime’s chemical gas attacks targeting schools across the country and described these measures as the regime’s response to fears of another popular uprising.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu