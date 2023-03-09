Iran’s nationwide uprising continues as regime’s chemical gas attacks target schools

Parents and locals in cities across Iran are accusing regime officials and authorities of failing to prevent these attacks and even facilitating them, leaving hundreds of schoolchildren, particularly girls, suffocating and hospitalized.

Protests have expanded to at least 282 cities, with over 750 people killed and more than 30,000 arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

Local teachers in Mashhad and people in different cities, including Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan, Karaj, Ardabil, Ahvaz, Lahijan, Babol, Rasht, Kashmar, Harsin, Saqqez, Aligudarz, Qazvin, Sanandaj, and others, are rallying and protesting the recent chemical gas attacks targeting schools.

The regime operatives launched chemical gas attacks on Tuesday morning targeting several all-girls schools in Zahedan, southeast Iran, leaving at least 53 students poisoned. A similar attack was carried out against a secondary school in a village near Urmia, northwest Iran, and the town of Dalahu in Kermanshah Province, western Iran, as well as the city of Bandar Ganaveh in Bushehr Province, southern Iran, leaving dozens of students poisoned and ill. Further reports indicate additional chemical attacks targeting at least four more schools near Urmia.

Retirees and pensioners of the regime’s telecommunications industry in Ilam, Mashhad, Kermanshah, Isfahan, Bijar, Urmia, Yazd, and Ahvaz held rallies on Monday morning protesting their low pensions and poor economic conditions. Retirees across Iran have been protesting their deteriorating living conditions in recent years, particularly as the government refuses to adjust their pensions based on inflation rates and fluctuations in the price of the rial, Iran’s national currency.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) condemned the ongoing chemical attacks by regime operatives targeting schools across the country while praising those who took to the streets to protest the mullahs’ continuing atrocities.

“Let us salute the angry teachers in Iran who are protesting the crime of gassing schoolgirls. Protests are spreading across the whole country. Only a mass uprising for democratic revolution can stop this crime of the regime against the nation’s children. Fearing the consequences of its great crime against schoolgirls in Iran, the regime is trying to downplay it. Contrary to Khamenei’s lies, the toxic gases targeting children are not on the market. They are produced and directed by the organs under his orders,” Rajavi stated.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu