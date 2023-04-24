Iran’s nationwide uprising continues as workers of oil, gas, and petrochemical sites go on strike

This followed protests by the brave people of Zahedan in Sistan & Baluchestan Province of southeast Iran, renewing their demonstrations and calls for the overthrow of the mullahs’ dictatorship. Protests in Iran have expanded to at least 282 cities, with over 750 people killed and more than 30,000 arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

On Friday, workers and protesters in Kermanshah, western Iran, launched an attack on the provincial IRGC site in response to the regime’s chemical gas attacks targeting innocent schoolgirls across the country.

April 22- Gachsaran, southwest #Iran

April 22- Gachsaran, southwest #Iran

Workers of the local petrochemical industry are on strike for the second day protesting their officials' refusal to increase their paychecks.

Workers of at least 44 different oil and petrochemical sites throughout Iran went on strike, some for a second day, on Saturday. They protested the officials’ refusal to increase their salaries, demanding their delayed paychecks and protesting low-quality food and resting/housing facilities at their job sites.

These protests were reported from the following sites, among many others: Exir Sanat, Sekaf Oil & Gas, and Abadrahan companies involved in various projects at the major refinery of Abadan in southwest Iran; Asaluyeh, Dehloran, and Gachsaran.

April 22 – Southern #Iran

April 22 – Southern #Iran

Workers of the Ista Sanat Company at the local oil and gas industry are on strike protesting their officials' refusal to increase their paychecks.

Contract workers of the local steel mill in the city of Yazd, central Iran, were also on strike on Friday, protesting their officials’ refusal to increase their salaries.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) praised the brave workers of Iran’s oil, gas, and petrochemical industry from across the country that are standing up for their rights and delivering a severe blow to the mullahs’ regime.

Oil and petrochemical workers across cities such as Gachsaran, Asaluyeh, Dehloran, Shiraz, Bushehr, Lordegan, Sirjan, Jask, Kangan, Kerman, and others have initiated a strike. I extend my support to them. Workers and laborers in our country are being deprived of their basic…

Meanwhile, people in different parts of the Iranian capital Tehran, including Chitgar, Shahrak-e Bagheri, and Shahran began chanting anti-regime slogans on Saturday night local time. Their slogans included “Down with Khamenei, the murderer!” and “Down with the dictator!”

People in Zahedan were in the streets again on Friday renewing their anti-regime demonstrations following their mass prayers. Reports and footage posted on social media by local activists showed a large crowd of people launching a major rally, marching, and chanting slogans.

April 21 – Zahedan, southeast #Iran

Protesters are marching and chanting:

April 21 – Zahedan, southeast #Iran

Protesters are marching and chanting:

"So many years of crimes! Down with the mullahs' regime!"

People in different cities of Iran, including Tehran, Saqqez, and Mahabad, were marking Eid al-Fitr and visiting their local cemeteries to pay respects to protesters killed by the mullahs’ regime during the recent protests. In Bukan, locals held a ceremony in memory of the Iranian revolution’s fallen heroes.

Maryam Rajavi hailed the heroic people of Zahedan and the brave workers of Iran’s oil, gas, and petrochemical industry from across the country for standing up for their rights and fighting against the mullahs’ regime. She called for the overthrow of the regime to attain freedom, justice, and popular sovereignty.

