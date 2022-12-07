Iran’s Nationwide Uprising – Day 82

By
Staff Writer
-
Second day of bazaar strikes in Tehran and other cities. Sit-ins, and demonstrations by students across Iran
The second day of bazaar strikes in Tehran and other cities. Sit-ins, and demonstrations by students across Iran.

Second day of bazaar strikes in Tehran and other cities. Sit-ins, and demonstrations by students across Iran

 

On Tuesday, December 6, the 82nd day of the nationwide uprising, bazaars’ strike throughout the country continued for the second day running. In Tehran, shops in Lalezar, Zargaran, and Reza bazaars, Sohravardi, Sadeghieh, Takiyeh Dowlat, Saadi Street, Narmak, Ekbatan, and many other areas continue with their strike.

 

 

Bazaars and shops in many cities, including Baneh, Sanandaj, Ravansar, Nowbahar, Kermanshah, Marivan, Islamabad Gharb, Javanrud, Isfahan, Lahijan, Bojnurd, Najaf Abad, Zarinshahr, Mashhad, Marvdasht, Brujen, Dehgolan, Shahr-e Quds, Bandar Anzali, Sari, Shiraz, Divandareh, Qorveh, Shahr-e Babak in Kerman, Dizej in Urmia, Arak, Gilan Gharb, Iranshahr, Ilam, Kuzaran, Kamyaran, Bushehr, Shahinshahr, Shahr-e Kord, Kerman, Malek Shahr of Isfahan, Abhar, Nobandan in Chabahar, Salehiyeh (Baharistan in Tehran), Hamedan, Kazerun, Ardabil, Hafshejan, Kerend-e Gharb, Paveh, Karaj, Gorgan, Qazvin, Yazd, Mahabad, Rasht, Semirom, and Yazdanshahr were also on strike. The regime is trying to break the bazaar strikes by all means to no avail. Suppressive forces stormed some shops in a bid to force them to open.

 

 

Students in Tehran at Sharif, Allameh, Language and Literature Faculty of Tehran University, Azad Tehran of Sohanak, Azad Tehran North, and Khajeh Nasir universities and in other cities, at the Azad University of Tabriz, Kurdistan University of Sanandaj, Sanandaj Technical University for girls, Noshirvani University in Babol, Azad in Qazvin, Beheshti Technical University in Karaj, Isfahan and Khorasgan universities staged sit-ins and strikes for the second day running. Among others, students were chanting, “Their promises are hollow. Their answer is revolution.”

Truck drivers on Qom Highway, employees of Mashhad bus services, and workers at Isfahan’s Sepahan Cement Company joined the nationwide strike.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her siteTwitter & Facebook, NCRI  (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR