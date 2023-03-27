Iran’s nationwide uprising enters its 191st day with major demonstration in Zahedan

Protesters chanted slogans against the mullahs’ theocracy and called for an end to any attempts to return to a dictatorial government, especially a monarchy. According to sources from the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), protests have expanded to at least 282 cities across the country, with over 750 people killed and more than 30,000 arrested by the regime’s forces. The MEK has published the names of 664 killed protesters.

In response to the regime’s crackdown on protesters, MEK Resistance Units and defiant youth have launched a campaign of 12 different attacks targeting various regime sites and posters/banners across the country.

In addition to the anti-regime protests in Zahedan, taxi drivers in the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, went on strike to protest high prices for spare parts and low incomes. Similarly, workers of the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Company in the city of Shush of Khuzestan Province in southwest Iran held a rally to protest their extremely low paychecks.

The internet observatory organization, Netblocks, reported a significant disruption to internet connectivity in Zahedan during the latest protests, which follows a pattern of network blackouts targeting protests during Friday prayers.

In response to the continued protests, Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) praised the courageous people of Zahedan and all of Sistan & Baluchestan Province for their relentless protests against the regime.

“I salute the people of Zahedan who started the New Year with chants of ‘Death to Khamenei!’ Thousands of our fellow Baluch compatriots took to the streets on the first Friday of the Persian New Year 1402, chanting, “Freedom for Iran,’ and “Death to the oppressor, be it the shah or the (mullahs’ supreme) leader!” They once again demonstrated their firm resolve to free Iran,” the NCRI President-elect explained.

Protesters also targeted regime symbols and institutions throughout the country, including torching a poster of regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Bandar Abbas, attacking a branch of the regime’s National Bank in the city of Bandar Anzali, and burning a large billboard of former IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani in Kerman.

Despite the regime’s attempts to suppress dissent, the Iranian people continue to stand up for their rights and demand an end to the mullahs’ oppressive rule.

