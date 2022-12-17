Iran’s nationwide uprising enters its 91st day, with people taking to the streets across the country

On Thursday, the Iranian people continued their nationwide uprising for the 91st day, following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by morality police in Tehran on September 13 for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women. In response to the event, protests erupted in at least 280 cities.

According to sources from the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the regime’s forces have killed over 700 people and arrested over 30,000. The MEK has released the names of 580 protesters who were killed.

The day before, a group of cross-party British MPs and Peers announced a joint initiative to consolidate their recommendations to their government in support of the Iranian people and their nationwide uprising for human rights, freedom, and democratic change in Iran.

The conference emphasized the importance of the international community ending the impunity enjoyed by regime leaders in Iran, recognizing the Iranian people’s right to self-defense in the face of the regime’s barbaric executions and harsh crackdown on peaceful demonstrations, and discussing the next steps for the United Kingdom to deliver on its promise of holding the mullahs and their crackdown machine accountable for their deadly oppression of protests. This follows the UN Human Rights Council’s recent decision to establish a new fact-finding mission to investigate Iran’s violent crackdown on protesters and demonstrators.

The United Nations General Assembly’s Economic and Social Council met on Wednesday and voted to remove the mullahs’ regime from the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

“In the past four decades, the religious fascism that rules Iran has arrested, tortured, and executed thousands of female political prisoners, and in the last three months alone, during the uprising, it has killed at least 61 women, and 70 children in the streets,” said Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in response to the decision.

I welcome the removal of the clerical regime from the @UN Commission on the Status of Women #CSW. This illegitimate regime does in no way represent the people of #Iran. The int’l community must ban the regime, expel it from the UN, esp. UNICEFhttps://t.co/NDg8UGdPZc pic.twitter.com/gNMBb8lDHr — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) December 14, 2022

“It has threatened peace and tranquillity in the region and the world and continuously violated international covenants, treaties, and laws. This illegitimate regime does not represent the people of Iran and must be rejected by the international community, as well as expelled from the United Nations and its various agencies, particularly UNICEF. The case of this regime’s human rights violations must be referred to the UN Security Council, and the regime’s leaders must be prosecuted for more than 40 years of crimes against humanity and genocide,” explained the NCRI President-elect.

In accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Iranian people demand recognition of their right to self-defense and the overthrow of the ruling dictatorship, according to Madam Rajavi.

مردم و مقاومت #ايران برای سرنگونی رژيم، به قيام و فداکاری خودشان اتکا دارند.

(پیام به کنفرانس در سنای آمریکا در حمایت از قیام مردم ایران)#اعتصابات_سراسری#قیام_تا_سرنگونیhttps://t.co/lGuVPz6RdFpic.twitter.com/928dr0mSrV — مریم رجوی (@Maryam_Rajavi_P) December 9, 2022

Protesters in Firuzabad, near Shiraz, a major city in south-central Iran, set fire to a base of the regime’s IRGC paramilitary Basij units early Wednesday morning local time. The Basij are despised in Iran because they are usually the first units to respond to popular protests across the country.

Protesters torched a pro-regime propaganda poster in Ramsar, northern Iran, used Molotov cocktails to attack the local governor’s office in Shandiz, northern Iran, and attacked a branch of the regime’s Islamic Development Organization in Izeh, southwest Iran.

On the seventh day of Mohsen Shekari’s execution by the mullahs’ regime, locals gathered in Tehran and began chanting anti-regime slogans.

