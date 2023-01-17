Following a day of major rallies and demonstrations against the mullahs’ regime in various cities of Sistan & Baluchestan Province, Iran’s nationwide uprising enters its fifth month. On Friday, a large number of locals took to the streets in the cities of Zahedan, Rask, and Khash, chanting slogans aimed squarely at the regime’s vast crackdown apparatus.

On Saturday morning, approximately 500 relatives of inmates held in the regime’s prison protested the conditions of their jailed loved ones outside the mullahs’ so-called judiciary building. These family members had traveled to Tehran from various distant cities. Some children were seen carrying placards with the words “Don’t execute my father!”

January 14 – Tehran, #Iran

Around 500 family members of various inmates rallied outside the regime's judiciary building. Children were seen holding placards reading:

"Don't execute my father!"

Authorities sent security forces to disperse the crowd in this gathering under the false premise that the judiciary was closed today.

Locals in Mallard, a town in Tehran Province, set fire to Khamenei’s local representative’s office. More such attacks are reported in cities, towns, and villages across the country every day, indicating the Iranian people’s growing hostility toward the mullahs’ regime.

On Friday night, protesters were seen holding a rally in Sarableh, a city in Ilam Province in western Iran, and chanting, “We vow on the blood of our fallen compatriots that we will stand to the end!”

Mallard, Tehran Province, #Iran

Protesters set fire to the office of the local representative of regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In Zahedan, courageous protesters marched in a large demonstration, chanting “Basij and IRGC, you are our enemies!” “Death to Khamenei!”

Locals in Rask, Sistan & Baluchestan Province, held a rally in solidarity with their compatriots in Zahedan, chanting anti-regime slogans. Similar rallies and demonstrations were witnessed in Khash, as well as in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

People are burning regime propaganda billboards and posters of Khamenei, writing anti-regime slogans in graffiti, and launching Molotov cocktails attacks on various regime-affiliated sites, mostly bases of the IRGC paramilitary Basij units. In addition, statues and posters of former IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani have been repeatedly targeted in these attacks.

January 13 – Sarableh, Ilam Province, western #Iran

Protesters were chanting: "We vow on the blood of our fallen compatriots that we will stand to the end!"

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) praised the Iranian people’s brave uprising against the mullahs’ regime and emphasized their determination to destabilize theocratic dictatorship and its entire apparatus.

“Our Baluch compatriots once again took to the streets of Zahedan, denouncing the principle of Velayat-e Faqih, rejecting both the monarchic and religious dictatorships. They emphasized the Iranian people’s desire for people’s sovereignty and the overthrow of the regime,” the NCRI President-elect said.

