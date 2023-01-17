Iran’s nationwide uprising enters its fifth month

By
Staff Writer
-
According to latest reports protesters in at least 282 cities throughout Iran’s 31 provinces have taken to the streets for 121 days now seeking to overthrow the mullahs’ regime. Over 750 have been killed by regime security forces and at least 30,000 arrested, via sources affiliated to the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK.
According to latest reports protesters in at least 282 cities throughout Iran’s 31 provinces have taken to the streets for 121 days now seeking to overthrow the mullahs’ regime. Over 750 have been killed by regime security forces and at least 30,000 arrested, via sources affiliated to the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK.
According to the latest reports protesters in at least 282 cities throughout Iran’s 31 provinces have taken to the streets for 121 days now seeking to overthrow the mullahs’ regime. Over 750 have been killed by regime security forces and at least 30,000 arrested, via sources affiliated to the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK. The MEK has released the names of 627 protesters who were killed.

 

Following a day of major rallies and demonstrations against the mullahs’ regime in various cities of Sistan & Baluchestan Province, Iran’s nationwide uprising enters its fifth month. On Friday, a large number of locals took to the streets in the cities of Zahedan, Rask, and Khash, chanting slogans aimed squarely at the regime’s vast crackdown apparatus.

On Saturday morning, approximately 500 relatives of inmates held in the regime’s prison protested the conditions of their jailed loved ones outside the mullahs’ so-called judiciary building. These family members had traveled to Tehran from various distant cities. Some children were seen carrying placards with the words “Don’t execute my father!”

 

 

Authorities sent security forces to disperse the crowd in this gathering under the false premise that the judiciary was closed today.

Locals in Mallard, a town in Tehran Province, set fire to Khamenei’s local representative’s office. More such attacks are reported in cities, towns, and villages across the country every day, indicating the Iranian people’s growing hostility toward the mullahs’ regime.

On Friday night, protesters were seen holding a rally in Sarableh, a city in Ilam Province in western Iran, and chanting, “We vow on the blood of our fallen compatriots that we will stand to the end!”

 

 

In Zahedan, courageous protesters marched in a large demonstration, chanting “Basij and IRGC, you are our enemies!” “Death to Khamenei!”

Locals in Rask, Sistan & Baluchestan Province, held a rally in solidarity with their compatriots in Zahedan, chanting anti-regime slogans. Similar rallies and demonstrations were witnessed in Khash, as well as in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

People are burning regime propaganda billboards and posters of Khamenei, writing anti-regime slogans in graffiti, and launching Molotov cocktails attacks on various regime-affiliated sites, mostly bases of the IRGC paramilitary Basij units. In addition, statues and posters of former IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani have been repeatedly targeted in these attacks.

 

 

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) praised the Iranian people’s brave uprising against the mullahs’ regime and emphasized their determination to destabilize theocratic dictatorship and its entire apparatus.

 

 

“Our Baluch compatriots once again took to the streets of Zahedan, denouncing the principle of Velayat-e Faqih, rejecting both the monarchic and religious dictatorships. They emphasized the Iranian people’s desire for people’s sovereignty and the overthrow of the regime,” the NCRI President-elect said.

 

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her siteTwitter & Facebook, NCRI  (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR