Iran’s nationwide uprising enters seventh month as anti-regime protests continue

On Tuesday, the country will mark the 180th day of the ongoing uprising, which has seen people take to the streets in cities and towns across Iran to demand their rights, freedom, and democracy.

The latest wave of protests began on Monday night, with demonstrators in Tehran and other cities across the country marching against the regime. The anti-regime protests have expanded to at least 282 cities, with more than 750 people killed and more than 30,000 arrested by the regime’s forces, according to the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 664 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.

The Iranian public has placed the blame for their suffering on the mullahs’ Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, while also condemning the oppressive Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and paramilitary Basij units, alongside other security forces that are on the ground suppressing the peaceful demonstrators.

The ongoing protests are taking place in the lead-up to the annual Fire Festivities, which precede Nowruz, the Iranian New Year.

March 14 – Tehran, #Iran

Locals in the capital's Pasdaran district forced the regime's oppressive security forces to flee the area.#IranRevolution#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر pic.twitter.com/Vt3g0D6Jad — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) March 14, 2023

The Iranian people are using these celebrations to express their opposition to the regime, with reports of gatherings and demonstrations in Tehran, Tabriz, Karaj, Isfahan, Zahedan, Baneh, Qom, Divandarreh, Mahabad, Sanandaj, Zanjan, Piranshahr, Saqqez, Rasht, Javanrud, Naqadeh, Kermanshah, Kamyaran, Shahre Rey, Abdanan, Izeh, Khalilshahr, Fardis, Bukan, Urmia, Taft, Takestan, Sarpole Zahab, Gorgan, and Ahvaz.

Workers in multiple industries across Iran are protesting for their rights and demands. Steel factory workers in Ahvaz are protesting against the company officials who have refused to address their long-standing demands.

March 14 – Tehran, #Iran

Protesters in the Ekbatan district chanting:

"Death to Khamenei! Damned be Khomeini!"

"Death to the child-killing regime!"

"Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!"

"Death to the dictator!"#No2ShahNo2Mullahs#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبرpic.twitter.com/dcsZ8q7hfF — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) March 14, 2023

Meanwhile, owners of various vehicles and trucks in Shiraz are protesting against the recent increases in vehicle customs, and seasonal workers at the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Company near Shush are continuing their strike and protests as their demands go unmet

In some cities, protesters have attacked government buildings and security forces, while in others, they have burned regime monuments and attacked businesses owned by the IRGC. Despite the regime’s efforts to clamp down on the protests, the Iranian people are refusing to be silenced, with workers, retirees, and students also taking to the streets to demand their rights and better living conditions.

The ongoing protests have highlighted the deep divisions within Iranian society and the widespread dissatisfaction with the regime’s policies. As the demonstrations continue to grow in size and scope, it remains to be seen how the regime will respond and whether the Iranian people will be able to achieve their goals of freedom and democracy.

