Iran’s nationwide uprising: Icelandic Parliament expresses solidarity

Reports have emerged of sustained attacks on the regime’s interests by protestors and local youths in retaliation to the government’s recent surge in executions.

The protests have extended to over 282 cities across Iran. According to the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), an Iranian opposition group, more than 750 individuals have been killed, with over 30,000 detained by the regime’s forces. MEK has also publicly identified 675 of those killed during these protests.

On Sunday morning, a local State Security Forces site in Bavi, Khuzestan Province was attacked, resulting in multiple explosions. This assault was reportedly a direct response to the regime’s recent wave of executions. Similar attacks occurred in Qazvin and Rasht, targeting sites of the “Khomeini Relief Committee” and the so-called judiciary, respectively.

Iranian citizens are expressing their fury against the regime through a series of anti-regime actions, including significant attacks that caused major explosions across the nation. Locations attacked include a provincial judiciary building in Karaj, the “Khomeini Relief Committee” in Dezful, a representative office of regime dictator Ali Khamenei in Qom, and various bases of the IRGC paramilitary Basij in several cities.

Amid this unrest, international support for Iranian protestors is growing. A significant majority of the members of Iceland’s Alþingi, one of the world’s oldest elected bodies, have condemned Iran’s wave of executions and are calling for action.

The Icelandic MPs issued a statement emphasizing that Iran’s dictatorship has intensified mass and extrajudicial executions to suppress the ongoing revolution and create a climate of fear. The statement highlighted the brave resistance by Iranian women over the past four decades and expressed support for Maryam Rajavi’s ten-point plan for democracy in Iran.

The statement also urged the international community to stand with the Iranian people in their demand for a democratic republic based on the separation of religion and state, to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization, and to hold the regime accountable for its crimes against humanity. As the uprising persists, the international community’s support for the protestors and their demands for change continues to grow.

