Iran’s nationwide uprising marks 142nd day with protests and night campaigns

Iran is witnessing the 142nd day of its nationwide uprising on Saturday, as people in different cities across the country continue to protest against the rule of the mullah. Protests were seen in Zahedan, Sistan & Baluchestan Province, Sanandaj, and other cities as people demanded the release of locals who were arrested by the regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and intelligence agents.

In the early hours of Saturday, protesters burned the regime’s propaganda posters, banners, and billboards in cities such as Tehran, Kermanshah, Qom, Dezful, Eslamabad-e-Gharb, and Qaemshahr.

People in Tehran and other cities are participating in night campaigns targeting the entire regime apparatus, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the paramilitary Basij units. The protests have expanded to at least 282 cities, and according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 have been arrested by the regime’s forces.

In Sanandaj, protesters launched an attack on Saturday night using Molotov cocktails targeting the city’s Islamic Development Organization branch. Anti-regime slogans were also chanted in different parts of Tehran, Bandar Abbas, and Sanandaj on Saturday night.

On Friday night, protesters in Sanandaj rallied in the streets, establishing roadblocks with fires, and chanting anti-regime slogans. Locals in Narmak and other districts of Tehran also torched pro-regime propaganda banners and posters while chanting anti-regime slogans.

In Zahedan, protesters took to the streets on Friday, holding placards and chanting “Death to Khamenei!” The IRGC units used drones for surveillance in the areas near the city’s Grand Makki Mosque, and a large number of security forces were dispatched to confront the crowds. Military helicopters were dispatched to fly above the city on Thursday.

Protests also took place in the city of Galikesh in Golestan Province, where members of Iran’s Baloch ethnicity held a demonstration in support of their local leaders and against the mullahs’ regime. In the city of Khash, locals took to the streets and chanted slogans such as “Death to Khamenei” and “Khamenei have some shame and let go of the country!”

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), praised Baloch compatriots for heroically carrying on the Iran revolution protests against the mullahs’ regime.

“Our courageous Baluch compatriots tirelessly took to the streets again, in Zahedan and other cities. Their chants of ‘Death to Khamenei’ echo the Iranian people’s resolve to overthrow the mullahs’ regime. The brave people of Zahedan held placards reading ‘Death to the oppressor, be it the shah or the mullahs’ leader.’

They thus rejected, like all the people of Iran, all forms of heritable and religious dictatorship, called for a democratic republic based on people’s suffrage,” the NCRI President-elect emphasized.

