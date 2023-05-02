Iran’s nationwide uprising: Protests continue in over 280 cities

Thousands of locals in Zahedan took to the streets after Friday prayers to participate in a major anti-regime demonstration. In Fanuj, people continued their protests against the regime’s security forces, who recently attacked and opened fire on protesters, killing at least seven people.

The protests have taken various forms, including attacks on sites belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). In the city of Rasht, northern Iran, brave protesters attacked the “Quds 16th Operational Division,” one of the main units that provides new recruits and forces for the IRGC Quds Force in extraterritorial terrorism. The division was also involved in the crackdown on protesters in Gilan Province during the recent Iranian uprising.

MEK Resistance Units also portrayed a large image of Iranian Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi and Iranian opposition coalition President-elect Maryam Rajavi in the Blekoo Industrial Town of Yasuj in southwest Iran.

Protesters in Tehran, including a group of teachers, are also demanding better pay and living conditions. Meanwhile, at least two all-girls schools in the capital have been the target of the regime’s latest organized and deliberate chemical gas attacks, leaving many students feeling extremely ill.

They expressed their determination to continue their uprising until Khamenei is overthrown and all of Iran is free.

Workers at the Montazeri power plant in the city of Isfahan are also on strike, protesting the officials’ refusal to increase their paychecks despite the country’s skyrocketing inflation and devastating economic circumstances. The workers’ strike is one of over 110 industrial centers throughout the country on strike in 38 cities, spread across 13 provinces.

In response, the Pars Special Region Organization plans to replace the workers with four thousand new recruits.Despite the regime’s efforts to suppress the protests, people from all walks of life in Iran continue to rise up against the mullahs’ dictatorship. The Baluch compatriots in Zahedan and Fanuj expressed their determination to continue their uprising until the regime is overthrown, and all of Iran is free.

Iranian opposition coalition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the protesters and called on the Iranian people to rise up and overthrow the mullahs’ regime, saying, “The Iranian people’s democratic revolution shall triumph.”

