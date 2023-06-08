Iran’s nationwide uprising: Protests escalate as regime intensifies repressive measures

Several students have been threatened with suspensions or expulsions by campus security for non-compliance with the misogynist hijab dress code, highlighting the regime’s struggle to suppress the burgeoning anti-dictatorial sentiment.

The People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) reveals that anti-regime protests have surged across 282 cities with over 750 fatalities and more than 30,000 arrests. A new wave of rebellion is manifesting through assaults on local enforcement bases by the country’s youth, with major explosions reported in Shahreza, Yasuj, and Bavi. These attacks are considered to be a response to the regime’s surge in executions.

Simultaneously, telecom industry retirees are staging rallies against their low pensions and deteriorating economic conditions. The government’s refusal to adjust their pensions in line with inflation has sparked recurring protests across several cities. Moreover, the inhabitants of Taft in Yazd Province are protesting the acute shortage of drinking water.

Activists point to the glaring disparity between the regime’s lavish expenditure on clandestine nuclear weapons, global terrorism, and domestic suppression, and the scant resources allocated for public welfare. Recent leaks indicate President Ebrahim Raisi’s commitment to fund hospital construction in Indonesia and the billions provided to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, exacerbating public ire.

Tragically, the regime continues its execution spree with two inmates executed in Kerman Central Prison. Meanwhile, strikes and protests against low wages and poor pensions surge across various industries and locales, with police threats against protesters becoming increasingly common.

Yasuj, southwest #Iran

Brave youths launched attacks targeting bases of the IRGC paramilitary Basij units. Reports show explosions and fires at the targeted sites. These attacks are described as being in response to the regime’s recent surge in executions.#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/mLT1teUrfs — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) June 6, 2023

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and MEK supporters have rallied globally in support of the Iranian revolution and against dictatorship, marking the 34th anniversary of the regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini’s death. These demonstrations span numerous cities, including London, Oslo, and Vienna, and voice support for Maryam Rajavi’s ten-point plan for Iran’s future.

In a significant international development, Iceland’s Parliament, one of the world’s oldest elected bodies, joined the campaign against Iran’s horrific execution wave.

June 6 – Vienna, Austria

Freedom-loving Iranians and #Iran opposition MEK supporters held a gathering outside the IAEA HQ during the Board of Governors' meeting.

Their placard reads:

"Enough with Appeasement—Activate the Trigger Mechanism"pic.twitter.com/Dmg2krOUtY — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) June 6, 2023

The majority of Iceland MPs endorsed the resistance by Iranian women for democracy and Maryam Rajavi’s ten-point plan. The statement from the MPs calls for international solidarity with the Iranian people, the designation of the regime’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization, and accountability for the regime’s crimes against humanity.

Majority of Icelandic Parliament supports #Iran protests, Resistance Movement#IranRevoIution pic.twitter.com/zoHj0kvTKC — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) June 5, 2023

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu