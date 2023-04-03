Iran’s nationwide uprising reaches 197 days: Resistance units launch new wave of anti-regime measures

Despite efforts by the regime to suppress protests, including disrupting internet connections, demonstrations have continued to expand to at least 282 cities, with people holding Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and other security units responsible for their miseries.

According to sources from MEK, over 750 people have been killed, and more than 30,000 have been arrested by the regime’s forces since the protests began. The names of 675 killed protesters have been published by the organization.

Reports indicate that rebellious youth in Gachsaran, Kohgiluyeh & Boyer Ahmad Province, attacked a site of the IRGC paramilitary Basij force, which is tasked with controlling and imposing crackdown measures against anti-regime protests. In response, members of the regime’s IRGC, Intelligence Ministry, and plainclothes agents have attacked and arrested many demonstrators.

In other parts of the country, protesters in Sanandaj, the provincial capital of Kurdistan, torched a banner promoting the regime’s ideology, while taxi drivers in Bukan, northwest Iran, went on strike to voice their economic woes. Rebellious youth in Rasht, northern Iran, also attacked the regime’s municipality building, causing a fire.

MEK Resistance Units and rebellious youth launched a new campaign of measures and attacks against the regime’s sites and interests in various cities across the country, including marches in Tehran and other cities.

Workers of the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Company in the city of Shush held a rally to protest their extremely low paychecks, determined by the regime’s Supreme Labor Council. These workers have been holding rallies for weeks, and they have vowed to continue their protests.

March 30 – Shush, southwest #Iran

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has reiterated the determination of the Iranian people to continue their anti-regime campaign and revolution against the mullahs’ regime, with the objective of establishing freedom, democracy, and human rights in a secular republic across Iran.

“What is the answer to a regime that will stop at nothing to evade being overthrown? The answer lies in the organized protests, demonstrations, and uprisings led by Resistance Units and the Iranian people’s great Army of Freedom,” the NCRI President-elect explained.

“Meanwhile, the pseudo-solutions propped up by the interests opposed to those of the nation use the remnants of the toppled dictatorial regime, and those defecting the regime ranks to stage their theatrics. This political and social bankruptcy, as well as an international disgrace, which has gripped the front of tyranny and dependence, is a result of the achievements of the Iranian people, their uprising, and the Resistance movement,” she added.

