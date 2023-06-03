Iran’s nationwide uprising surges amidst economic crisis and global support for change

Sparked by economic hardships, these widespread demonstrations signify growing disillusionment with the Iranian regime’s corruption, incompetence, and its controversial foreign policy, which, critics claim, funnels billions into nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs at the expense of Iranian citizens.

According to Iranian opposition group People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the protests have spread across 282 cities, resulting in over 750 deaths and more than 30,000 arrests. This dire situation has escalated to the point of attacks on governmental sites by activists, such as recent strikes on a state police station in Bushehr and a judiciary building in Karaj.

Adding to the unfolding drama, there is a growing wave of international support for the Iranian people. In a landmark move, the Slovenian Parliament issued a statement endorsing the ten-point plan by Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the Iranian opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). This endorsement signals a notable step towards global solidarity for Iran’s democratic aspirations.

Among the supporters are former Slovenian Prime Minister, three party leaders, eight members of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and a former Defense Minister. These signatories are a majority of the 90-member Slovenian Parliament, rejecting any form of dictatorship and condemning the Iranian regime’s brutal crackdown on protestors.

May 29 – Karaj, west of Tehran, #Iran

Brave youths attacked a building of the regime’s so-called judiciary. This attack resulted in at least one explosion at the site.#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/8i9SuJgYmk — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) June 2, 2023

Notwithstanding the global attention, domestic issues continue to compound. Human rights groups reported the execution of three inmates in Rajaie Shahr Prison, west of Tehran, and a Baluch prisoner in southeast Iran. Meanwhile, retirees, pensioners, and disabled individuals rally in various cities demanding their rights amidst rising inflation and depreciating currency.

Several employee groups have also staged protests. Hospital staff in Asaluyeh, oil workers in Hashtrud, and firefighters in southern Iran are all demanding their rights, as defined by Iranian law. Local storeowners in Semirom have protested unjust accusations against political prisoners, and students at Khajeh Nasir Toosi University in Tehran are protesting oppressive measures by their dean.

May 31 – Mashhad, #Iran

Deaf individuals held a protest rally demanding regime authorities acknowledge their rights based on the state's own laws.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/gwiyZXC6fW — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) May 31, 2023

This wide-spread unrest shows no signs of abating, raising concerns about the stability of the country and the resilience of its people in their fight for a democratic Iran. As the protests and social strife continue, the world watches closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution and an end to the suffering of the Iranian people.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu