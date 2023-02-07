Iran’s plan to abduct dissidents exposed by NCRI in UK press conference

This comes amid growing calls in the European Union, particularly in the United Kingdom, to blacklist the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. The NCRI’s revelations clearly define how the regime’s fundamentalist organs, such as Jamiat alMustafi and Ahl al Bayt, whose work appears to be religious propaganda, serve the IRGC’s Quds Force terrorist organization.

Mr. Bob Blackman, a British Conservative MP, also attended the NCRI press conference. He emphasized that the regime’s heinous and malicious activities in Iran and the United Kingdom could pose a threat to the United States. He also promised to keep up the pressure on the UK government to outlaw the IRGC.

While confirming and praising Mr. Blackman’s remark, Mr. Abedini emphasized that this pressure is necessary because the regime’s armed forces are terrorists. He stated that while the UK government is aware of this fact, blacklisting the IRGC is a political decision.

It is worth noting that MI5 Director General Ken McCallum previously warned that Tehran has taken several terrorist measures, including “ambitions to kidnap or even kill British or UK-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime.” “We’ve seen at least ten such potential threats since January alone,” McCallum told Reuters.

The NCRI’s Thursday revelations also included information about the IRGC’s role in suppressing ongoing Iranian protests and in exporting terrorism. Abedini emphasized that the IRGC is a key player in the suppression of the Iranian people. For example, the IRGC was responsible for the deaths of 1500 innocent protestors during the November 2019 popular uprisings.

With the outbreak of the Syrian Civil War in 2011 and the extensive participation of the IRGC Quds Force under the command of Qassem Soleimani in supporting Bashar al-dictatorship, Assad’s names of the IRGC Quds Force and Soleimani became more widely known in the international media than ever before.

The NCRI’s revelations highlighted the importance of labeling the IRGC as a terrorist organization. This action would deal a significant blow to the regime’s oppressive and terrorist apparatus, rendering it weaker. By taking these actions, the international community is effectively supporting the Iranian people and their ongoing revolution, which has continued despite the regime’s heavy crackdown in the last five months.

